Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 18 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 13:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:57 Inter, Inzaghi: "Io in bilico? Ci sono abituato"

13:55 Infortuni, Bettoni (Inail): "Abbattere inaccettabile quota mille morti sul lavoro"

13:51 Isola dei famosi 2023, tra i concorrenti anche l'ex suor Cristina - Video

13:24 Catania, accoltellata all’addome: 24enne in prognosi riservata

13:06 Julia Ituma, a Milano i funerali della pallavolista: commozione e lacrime

13:00 Cuneo, uomo travolto e ucciso da un trattore

12:56 Mantovani (Manageritalia): "Servono rinnovi contratti per lavoro di qualità, welfare centrale"

12:50 Migranti, Meloni: "Non risolvono problema mancanza lavoratori"

12:49 Morto Arrigo, il figlio di Roberto Vecchioni: "Dopo tanto dolore è in pace"

12:25 Morta la mamma di Paolo Brosio, Anna Marcacci aveva 102 anni

12:23 Innovazione, riparte Milano Digital Week

12:21 Russia, tribunale conferma arresto giornalista Wsj per spionaggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CATL unveiled its carbon neutrality plan

18 aprile 2023 | 13.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18, CATL announced its plan to achieve carbon neutrality in its core operations by 2025 and across the battery value chain by 2035 at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai).

"For CATL, achieving carbon neutrality is our responsibility, demonstrates our capability, and opens up more opportunities," said Jiang Li, CATL Board Secretary at the company's carbon neutral strategy launch event, which is held on the first day of Auto Shanghai. The sales volume of CATL's lithium-ion batteries soared to 289 GWh in 2022, and according to SNE Research, CATL held 37% and 43.4% in the global market share of global EV battery and energy storage battery shipment respectively. Therefore, CATL's carbon neutrality plan is of the largest scale in the lithium-ion battery industry.

To achieve the zero carbon goals, CATL will carry out carbon reduction in five key links, namely mining, bulk raw materials, battery materials, cell manufacturing, and battery systems with the support of its four innovation systems. Meanwhile, CATL extensively promotes the CREDIT program in its supply chain. CREDIT is a transparency audit program on sustainable value chain initiated by CATL, which consists of sustainable development management mechanism, business ethics code, environmental protection, labor practice, and responsible procurement. CATL hopes to leverage this program to improve the sustainable development awareness of its supply chain partners and to help them explore sustainable development potentials.

At Auto Shanghai this year, CATL also demonstrated the detailed information of battery passport, which is a digital twin of the physical battery bearing such information as battery, raw material, ESG, and supply chain data. The battery passport is a pilot program launched by Global Battery Alliance, and in the future, consumers will be able to see the various information of a battery by scanning the QR code on the battery passport, thus to acquire necessary data when choosing low-carbon and responsible batteries. As a member of Global Battery Alliance's new Board of Directors, CATL will take an active part in the formulation and improvement of regulations related to battery passport so as to contribute to the transparency of the industry supply chain, the traceability management of the battery life cycle and the battery recycling.

In recent years, CATL has been making unremitting endeavor to pursue green development. In 2019, it took the lead in raw material tracing with blockchain technology in the industry. Its Yibin factory became the first carbon neutral battery factory in the industry in 2021, and has received the carbon neutrality certification in 2022. CATL has pushed forward over 400 energy saving projects in 2022, avoiding a total of 450,000 tons of carbon emissions and increasing green electricity usage proportion to 26.60%. Through a series of technological innovation and accumulation of experience, CATL has not only equipped itself with leading competitiveness of carbon neutrality at home and abroad, but also injected vitality to the high-quality development of the industry.

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056751/IMG_6877.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056752/IMG_6878.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056753/IMG_6879.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056754/IMG_6880.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/catl-unveiled-its-carbon-neutrality-plan-301800217.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Altro Economia_E_Finanza Auto Shanghai core chain at
Vedi anche
News to go
Francia, riforma pensioni in vigore in autunno: proteste in tutto il Paese
News to go
Melito di Napoli, le mani della camorra sul voto: arrestato il sindaco
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, news e notizie di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Autostrade, ipotesi limite velocità a 150 km/h: interviene Altroconsumo
News to go
Le 100 persone più influenti del mondo nel 2023 secondo il Time
News to go
Ucraina, controffensiva al via il 30 aprile: le carte
News to go
Russia, Kara-Murza condannato a 25 anni
News to go
Expo 2030 a Roma, giorni decisivi per candidatura
News to go
Ucraina, Mattarella: "Sostegno a Kiev in ogni settore finché necessario"
News to go
Balneari, Salvini: "Garantire a chi lavora da tanti anni di poter continuare"
News to go
Droga, smantellata piazza di spaccio a Palermo: 17 misure cautelari
News to go
Berlusconi, nuovo bollettino: come sta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza