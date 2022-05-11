Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 12 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:44
comunicato stampa

CATL's EnerOne battery storage system won ees AWARD 2022

11 maggio 2022 | 16.20
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 10 local time, EnerOne, CATL's trailblazing modular outdoor liquid cooling LFP BESS, won the ees AWARD at the ongoing The smarter E Europe, the largest platform for the energy industry in Europe, epitomizing CATL's innovative capabilities and achievements in the new energy industry.

With the support of long-life cell technology and liquid-cooling cell to pack (CTP) technology, CATL rolled out LFP-based EnerOne in 2020, which features long service life, high integration and high level of safety. The cells with a capacity of 280 Ah have a discharge rate of 1C and cycle life of up to 10,000 cycles. The integrated frequency conversion liquid cooling system helps limit the temperature difference among cells within 3 ℃, which also contributes to its long service life.

It has a nominal capacity of 372.7 kWh with a floor space of just 1.69 square meters. The system is suitable for inverters with operating voltages ranging from 600 to 1500 volts. EnerOne can be efficiently shipped as a complete product, which greatly reduces on-site installation costs and commissioning time.  

EnerOne can be used flexibly in outdoor applications, thanks to the protection level IP 66 of the main components and the adaptability to ambient temperature range of -30 to +55 ℃. It has passed various critical tests on the cell, module and rack level. EnerOne has obtained UL9540A test report, and in this test there's no fire and no extra thermal propagation without the help from fire suppression system.

The panel made the following remarks about EnerOne: "The well-designed and well-engineered fully integrated system has opened new avenues for installations in regions with harsh climate conditions, and commenced the potential to drive down costs through integration across the value chain."

As of the end of 2021, CATL's EnerOne solution has been deployed in more than 25 countries with proven track records of more than 11 GWh.

As an important event of The smarter E Europe, the ees AWARD honours the innovative products and projects of future-oriented companies that play a key role in the success of the energy storage industry. Meanwhile, The smarter E Europe will hold the ees Europe exhibition, which takes place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München in Munich. CATL will showcase its all-scenario energy storage solutions and cutting-edge technologies at the exhibition at booth B1.440.

CATL has rolled out products that are widely applied in the fields of power generation, power transmission and distribution, and power consumption, covering solar and wind power generation energy storage, industrial enterprise energy storage, commercial building and data center energy storage, energy storage charging stations, backup power supply for base stations, household energy storage, etc. It has forged partnership with top-tier Chinese energy enterprises including China National Energy, SPIC, China Huadian Corporation, China Three Gorges Group, China Energy Engineering Corporation as well as key international players in the industry such as Nextera, Fluence, Wartsila, Tesla and Powin.

In 2021, CATL ranked first worldwide in the market share of global energy storage battery production, covering major markets including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, etc. The sales revenue of energy storage systems increased by 601% YoY.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815590/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1815588/2.jpg

