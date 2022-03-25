Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 25 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 18:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:43 Caso Orsini, Mauro Corona: "Ignobile stop a Cartabianca"

18:40 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sindaco Chernihiv: "Seppelliamo 40-45 persone al giorno"

18:27 Guerra Ucraina, "colonnello Russia ucciso da suoi soldati: travolto da tank"

18:20 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Putin strizza occhio a J.K. Rowling: lei si dissocia

17:59 Covid oggi, tutta Italia in zona bianca

17:57 Guerra Ucraina, Russia: "Obiettivo principale è liberazione Donbass"

17:48 Guerra Ucraina, ucciso un altro generale Russia

17:38 Scaccabarozzi: "1.400 mld dollari per ricerca e sviluppo nel mondo nei prossimi 5 anni"

17:33 Ucraina-Russia, Casa Bianca: "Non useremo armi chimiche in nessun caso"

17:28 Covid oggi Italia, Brusaferro: "Curva contagi comincia a piegare"

17:27 Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Fare tutto per difesa democrazia"

17:14 Covid oggi Piemonte, 2.805 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 25 marzo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CATL's Sichuan Plant Certified as World's First Zero-carbon Factory in New Energy Industry

25 marzo 2022 | 08.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YIBIN, China, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sichuan Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL-SC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CATL, received the PAS 2060 certification on carbon neutrality from the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company SGS in March, making the plant the world's first zero-carbon factory in the new energy industry.

Zhu Yunfeng, general manager of CATL-SC, said the plant has begun to craft the zero-carbon roadmap at the early stage of its establishment. Through continuous innovation in energy utilization, transportation, logistics, and manufacturing, the factory is able to produce more products of higher quality with less raw materials and carbon emissions. "Zero carbon" has become one of the core competencies of CATL-SC.

CATL-SC has taken multiple measures to reduce carbon emissions. It has developed a trailblazing smart plant management system, which enables the interconnection of data through automatic capture of the plant system data and equipment operation data. Meanwhile, the systematic facility management platform helps to realize the safe, reliable, high-efficiency and low-carbon operation of the factory. For equipment groups with high-energy consumption, by using a global optimization algorithm, it has calculated each sub-equipment's operating parameters with the lowest total energy consumption of the system.

In terms of green manufacturing, CATL-SC has built a central control and management system for digital production. Equipped with global visual management, it has significantly reduced process losses, and with the support of the AI visual inspection system, which features automatic learning and extraction of defect characteristics, it has improved the detection rate in processes such as slitting and calendaring. All the waste produced during manufacturing will be recycled, and the recovery rate of precious metals such as nickel, cobalt and manganese can reach 99.3%.

CATL-SC has comprehensively upgraded the logistics chain and factory transportation by widely applying driverless logistics vehicles, electric forklifts, etc., which enables zero-carbon operation among supplier factories, raw material warehouses, processing factories, finished product warehouses, and customers' factories. At the same time, employees are encouraged to use electric vehicles and shared mobility, thus reducing their carbon footprint in all aspects of production and life.

CATL-SC is located in Yibin, southwest China'sSichuan Province. Three rivers, namely the Jinsha River, Minjiang River and Yangtze River traverse the city's northern part, providing a superior natural environment, unique geographical location and abundant water resources, which enables CATL-SC to reduce 400,000 tons of carbon emissions every year as over 80% of its energy consumption comes from hydropower.

The certification marks a significant milestone for CATL towards its carbon neutrality goals. As the world's first zero-carbon battery plant, CATL-SC sets an example of how battery production can be carbon neutral, and also offers a brand new solution featuring electrification + zero carbon to the market. In the future, CATL will replicate its experiences in the "lighthouse factory" in other facilities in an effort to achieve carbon neutrality for all its 10 production bases worldwide, thus building a more sustainable industry ecosystem and contributing to the global carbon neutrality goal.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Auto_E_Motori Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza certification company SGS in March CATL's Sichuan Plant Certified world's leading testing Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Occidentali nazisti cancellano cultura russa"
News to go
Elton John compie oggi 75 anni
News to go
Fridays for Future Italia, decine di migliaia in piazza
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, incontro Biden-Von der Leyen
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, ambasciatore Russia in Italia: "Preoccupato per vostre armi"
News to go
Potenza, maxi operazione antidroga
News to go
Italia fuori da Mondiali, perde 1-0 con Macedonia Nord
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Onu vota cessate il fuoco
News to go
Covid Lazio, ultimo bollettino
News to go
Ok Ue a nuova semina in Italia
News to go
26 marzo 'Giornata mondiale del rito del caffè espresso italiano'
"Finti vaccini covid a cittadini ignari", nuovo arresto per infermiera no vax - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza