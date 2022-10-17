Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:00
comunicato stampa

CCC helps GDMS Canada win $24 million contract with Portugal

17 ottobre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is pleased to announce General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada has won a $24 million contract to help the Portuguese Air Force modernize its fleet of P-3C aircraft to support Maritime patrol and reconnaissance activities.

This was secured through a government-to-government (G2G) contract between CCC and the Portuguese Air Force. G2G contracts are part of CCC's International Prime Contractor service that brings qualified Canadian companies to foreign government buyers.

General Dynamics will provide equipment and technology to upgrade the communications and mission electronics. The upgrades to Portugal's P3-C fleet are modeled on modernizations that General Dynamics provides to the  Royal Canadian Air Force. The Mission Management System offered to Portugal now comprises over 50 installations worldwide on both Maritime Patrol Aircraft and Maritime Patrol Helicopters.

Portugal is a member of NATO. The upgrades will allow the Portuguese Air Force, as a NATO member, to maintain the capabilities required to contribute to new and existing NATO activities. In addition to maritime patrol and reconnaissance activities, Portugal's air force also provides air policing, air transport, search and rescue, and medical evacuations.

"CCC is proud to simplify and expedite the acquisitions of Canadian expertise and technology by Portugal – a NATO ally and important trading partner,"

                                                                                                                                                                     - Mathieu Lacroix, CCC's Account Director, Aerospace Sector.

"We are very pleased to partner with the Portuguese Air Force, leveraging Canada's investment and long-term commitment to the P3 fleet," said Matt Young, Sr. Director of International Air and Naval Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada. "As standards and threats evolve, we are proud to support our customers around the world to meet the changing environment." 

International Prime Contractor2020-21 Annual Report

We are Canada's government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world by creating and supporting the successful completion of commercial contracts of public and national importance. We are also the official channel for Canadian companies looking to do business with the U.S. military. To learn more about we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments in over 30 countries, visit www.ccc.ca/en/

General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada delivers advanced system solutions to Canadian and international customers. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, it is one of the largest defence and security companies in Canada and is a world-class prime contractor and systems integrator for land, sea, air and cyber solutions. For more information, visit gdmissionsystems.ca.

Canadian Commercial Corporation, communications@ccc.ca; General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada: Lorena MacKenzie, Corporate Communications, Lorena.Mackenzie@gd-ms.ca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1921278/Canadian_Commercial_Corporation__CCC__CCC_helps_GDMS_Canada_win.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccc-helps-gdms-canada-win-24-million-contract-with-portugal-301649637.html

in Evidenza