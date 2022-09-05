Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 21:01
comunicato stampa

CCD is Number One on Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List

05 settembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading interior design firm Cheng Chung Design (CCD) is ranked Interior Design Magazine's 2022 Top 10 Hospitality List, becoming the first Chinese interior design firm to take the top spot in the list's 45-year history. CCD's focus is on providing professional interior design and consulting services for high-end international hotel brands and bringing innovative designs for forward-thinking clients.

"CCD is unrelentingly committed to adapting to the ever-changing needs of our clients. We not only seek innovation in design but also explore deeper the relationship between design and sustainable development. Sustainable design will lead to a harmonious trinity of people, space and nature," said Joe Cheng, Founder of Cheng Chung Design.

Over the years, CCD has completed capstone hotel interior design projects that combine a new lifestyle, a sustainable design approach, and Asian aesthetics to create the ideal space for living, traveling, and social sharing.

The Club InterContinental of InterContinental Shenzhen Dameisha Resort is designed to invoke a home-like vibe as people increasingly turn to urban resorts to relax from the pressures of the pandemic. The project also incorporates more smart technologies and uses flexible design space, blending different social elements and creating an upbeat public space.

The Banyan Tree Nanjing Garden Expo project, on the other hand, aims to blend the interior of the hotel with its natural surroundings. The design team used local materials such as rocks from nearby abandoned mines as room decoration, which reduces waste and environmental harm while also creating a setting where design becomes nature's companion.

The project of Suning Zhongshan Golf Resort in Nanjing represents how CCD combines Eastern and Western aesthetics, creating a sublime yet creative balance between the elegant European art style and the charm of the ancient Chinese capital through the new language characteristic of contemporary design.

More high-profile CCD international projects

About CCD Cheng Chung Design (HK) Ltd was founded by renowned designer Mr. Joe Cheng and is one of the top hotel interior design firms in the world. With teams in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Bangkok and more, CCD's "Eastern Artistic Conception in the Western Form" design concept is highly acclaimed internationally. It has won over 140 top international design awards, including the "Gold Key Awards" and "Asian 500" in 2021. CCD is ranked No.1 in the Top 10 Hospitality list by US Interior Design Magazine in 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891397/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891398/JOE_KEN.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1891399/image3.jpg

