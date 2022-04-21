CCELL Invited to Sponsor and Speak at The CBD Show in London

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware products and advanced vaporizing technology, today announced that it will be sponsoring and speaking at The CBD Show, an internationally-renowned event, on April 22-23, 2022 at the Olympia National in London, U.K.

The CBD Show, which is dedicated to cannabis industry and trade professionals, is a meeting place for luxury & major retailers, national and European wholesalers, distributors, pharmacy stores and e-commerce owners. Policy experts, government officials, trade organizations and regulators will also be networking at the event.

CCELL is a Silver Sponsor of The CBD Show and will have a physical presence at the conference. In addition, Brad Li, CCELL's Global Chief Commercial Officer, will be giving a presentation on the first day of the conference about "Shaping the CBD Industry – Atomization and Vaporizers" that will highlight business insights of the vaporizer industry and why vaping is a critical market segment in CBD industries.

"This is the first trade show we've attended in Europe and it couldn't be taking place at a better time as the European cannabis market is expected to reach $37 billion by 2027," says Li. "I'm honored to have this opportunity to share insights with attendees about how vaping can be an efficient method of consumption and how the prevalence of vaping CBD is growing in Europe and around the world."

Please visit https://www.ccell.com/ to stay up to date with future announcements.

About CCELL®CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space who revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has been recognized for its exceptional vaporizing technology and top-quality devices.

Media ContactKathryn BrownPR Account Director, CMW MediaP. 858-264-6600kathryn@cmwmedia.com www.cmwmedia.com