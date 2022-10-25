Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:30 Commissione inchiesta covid, Lega e Iv depositano proposta legge

16:28 Quirinale, Mattarella ospita a pranzo Draghi

16:28 Covid oggi Italia, 48.714 contagi e 120 morti: bollettino 25 ottobre

16:22 Clima, ecco perché il ghiaccio marino risponde subito ai cambiamenti

16:20 Caso plusvalenze, Juve: "Operato nel rispetto delle leggi"

16:15 Covid oggi Emilia, 2.151 contagi e 23 morti: bollettino 25 ottobre

16:03 Scontro Sallusti-Colombo su avviso garanzia a Berlusconi

15:51 Discorso Meloni, Boldrini: "Non mi è piaciuto nulla"

15:48 Governo, Bernini: "Da Meloni discorso di valore politico e umano"

15:35 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.644 contagi e 13 morti. A Roma 2.559 nuovi casi

15:32 Penny attiva #arrotondaedona per sostenere Fondazione Progetto Arca

15:31 Ridusse in fin di vita la compagna, condannato a 14 anni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCELL® Launches New Heating Technology, CCELL EVO

25 ottobre 2022 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, announced today the launch of CCELL EVO, a revolutionary new heating technology succeeding its first generation ceramic heating platform that made its debut in the vaporizer industry in 2016.

The cannabis market is continually changing, as are consumer preferences. With the rapid increase in the diversity of cannabis extract types, CCELL has observed a new trend where consumers and brands are seeking a versatile solution that is compatible with more than just traditional distillates. Moreover, the vaporizer market currently sees a high demand for an excellent balance between flavor and vapor production, and CCELL EVO was engineered precisely to meet this need.

CCELL EVO is not only compatible with traditional distillates, but also with high terpene extracts that are known to be more difficult to vaporize. CCELL EVO brings unprecedented performance and an experience unmatched by any other heating platform. Follow this link to watch EVO's launch video.

"Our new heating technology was made possible through the implementation of scientifically calculated, consistent pore distribution and even heat distribution, effectively increasing thermal efficiency by 25% and atomizing a wider variety of cannabinoids", says Joe S., VP of Product at CCELL, "This breakthrough technology provides smoother and truer-to-plant flavors, larger clouds of vapor, and a higher level of safety to end users."

CCELL EVO is also crafted with environmental concerns in mind, as its ceramic cores are cast in aqueous systems that require a third less processing, resulting in 35% less greenhouse gas emissions. The new heating technology and its components have been tested by seasoned cannabis consumers in North America and have received positive feedback all around. Users have reported a 50% increase in vapor production for live resin products, and a 28% increase in vapor production for THC distillates, while flavor and taste have been enhanced by 34% and 21%, respectively.

Visit www.ccell.com to learn more about their products, and keep informed on their latest updates.  

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedInInstagram,  Facebook,  Twitter, and YouTube.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928883/image_5015891_26765629.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605411/CCELL_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccell-launches-new-heating-technology-ccell-evo-301658384.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Altro platform that its debut epoca evo
Vedi anche
Meloni alla Camera, cosa ha detto su fascismo e leggi razziali - Video
Meloni alla Camera, Salvini e il soccorso per l'acqua - Video
News to go
Doping, positivo il 2,9% degli atleti
News to go
Bollette, bonus 600 euro in busta paga
Ucraina, telefonata Zelensky-Meloni: "Ci servono difese antiaeree"
Meloni alla Camera, troppi applausi: "Così finimo alle 3" - Video
News to go
Allarme Confartigianato: 900mila aziende e 3,5 milioni lavoratori a rischio
News to go
Oggi lo spettacolo dell'eclissi solare
News to go
Confindustria, Bonomi: "Energia e Lavoro priorità da affrontare"
News to go
Governo, Cingolani lavorerà come consulente a titolo gratuito
New to go
Incontro Papa-Macron in Vaticano: colloquio di oltre un'ora
News to go
Gb, Rishi Sunak è il nuovo premier
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza