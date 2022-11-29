Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 15:13
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:33 Ucraina, Russia: "Non escluso scambio prigionieri con Usa entro l'anno"

16:29 Frana Ischia, "con nuova allerta popolazione potrebbe essere ospitata in hotel"

16:24 Qatar 2022, Russia tifa Iran contro gli Usa

16:21 Dimissioni Juventus, Abodi: "Opportune, difendono patrimonio club"

16:18 Ricci (Eni): "Car sharing Enjoy elettrico a Milano rafforza impegno Net Zero"

16:09 Eni, con le nuove Yoyo a Milano la flotta car sharing Enjoy diventa anche elettrica

15:58 Milano, 21 Wol diventa 21 House of Stories e apre seconda struttura sui Navigli

15:53 Influenza, Bertolaso: "Al momento ci preoccupa più del Covid"

15:51 Qatar 2022, Iran-Stati Uniti: uno scontro che viene da lontano

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.344 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 2.248 nuovi casi

15:26 A Milano confronto sulla tecnologia per migliorare la sicurezza antincendio

15:15 Senato, ritirato emendamento per invio armi a Ucraina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCELL® Launches PALM Pro, a Powerful High-Performance Battery

29 novembre 2022 | 15.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL®, the world's leading technology brand focused on creating trendsetting vape hardware products and advanced vaporization technology, announced today the launch of PALM Pro, a convenient and multi-functional vaporizer battery that is an evolution of CCELL's most popular handheld battery, PALM.

PALM Pro was designed to elevate users' experiences and is equipped with all the features a vape connoisseur yearns for – including voltage settings, airflow control, battery status display, as well as a preheating function. With the introduction of these new features, users can easily heat up the oil in their cartridges regardless of weather conditions, select the voltage best suited for the material in their cartridges, and control the suction resistance that determines the thickness of their vapors. The battery status bars and type-C charging port also come in handy for modern users who value convenience and transparency when it comes to usage. Watch the PALM Pro intro here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9a7QRoNKXk.

The stylish, 510-cartridge-compatible device carries its predecessor's iconic design, featuring a magnetic connector that allows users to drop their cartridges instantly into the slot. The new, evolved PALM Pro will be available in five colors, which consumers voted for via social media. For more information, visit https://www.ccell.com/battery/palm-pro.

The original PALM battery, released in 2017, first gained popularity due to its discreet design, the body of the device can fit snuggly into your palm, revealing only the cartridge tip for consumption. Since the release of the first PALM, CCELL quickly became the battery and technology innovator that consumers know and love across the globe.

Visit www.ccell.com to stay in the know on the latest updates.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a technology brand and global innovator in the portable vaporizer space that revolutionized the industry by introducing the ceramic heating component. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than 10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, patented technologies, strong production capability, and reliable quality control systems, CCELL® is recognized around the world for its exceptional vaporization technology and top-quality devices.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn,  Instagram,  Facebook,  Twitter, and YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1956439/CCELL_PALM_Pro.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605411/CCELL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccell-launches-palm-pro-a-powerful-high-performance-battery-301688138.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Economia_E_Finanza Altro hardware products griffe brand brand focused
Vedi anche
New to go
Ucraina, senatore russo: "Parole Papa inaccettabili"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Chiara indicazione su priorità d'azione"
News to go
Auto, ripartono gli incentivi
News to go
Calderoli: "Vanno ricreate Province con elezione diretta"
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
News to go
Trasporti e servizi, sciopero 2 dicembre 2022
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza