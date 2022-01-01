Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 02 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 00:20
00:20 Variante Omicron, Silvestri: "Virus 2022 meno pericoloso, ora misure utili"

00:02 Covid Italia e variante Omicron, altre 4 Regioni in zona gialla da domani

23:43 Fedez, Al Bano, Putin 'italiano': il 2022 arriva sulla tv russa - Video

23:14 Elon Musk è il più ricco del mondo

22:04 Variante Omicron, cancellati oltre 2.300 voli negli Usa

21:28 Covid oggi Francia, nuovo record di contagi: 219.126 in 24 ore

20:31 Juve, Chiellini positivo al Covid

19:00 Vaccino Covid, Iss: efficacia contro malattia grave al 97% con booster

18:20 Covid oggi Lombardia, 37.270 contagi e 37 morti: bollettino 1 gennaio

18:14 Covid oggi Calabria 1.230 contagi: bollettino 1 gennaio

18:11 Covid oggi Inghilterra, 162.572 nuovi contagi e 154 morti

18:08 Covid Italia, 141.262 contagi e 111 morti: bollettino 1 gennaio

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: China Media Group president delivers New Year message to global audience

01 gennaio 2022 | 18.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong addressed the global audience on the first day of 2022, with the focus on the reflection of the CMG's work over the past year and the group's great roles in future news coverage.

"The New Year's first ray of sunshine is illuminating the world. The new year is the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese lunar calendar. I would like to extend my best wishes from Beijing, wishing you a year full of prosperity and vitality!" Shen said.

Noting that the CMG has served as a witness to the remarkable past and recorded the country's achievements through its dedicated work, Shen said that China's overseas broadcasting services will continue this in 2022.

Shen also said that presenting China's stories well to global audiences remains the CMG's mission.

The CMG president said that reporting based on facts should be the fundamental principle of global journalists, and in the meantime, the group has debunked lies and myths in news stories regarding issues such as COVID-19 and Afghanistan.

He said the group has established a diverse and inclusive cooperation mechanism with international media partners.

The CMG president also referred to China's scheduled hosting of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Paralympic Games - the world's biggest sporting event of 2022.

Shen said China Media Group is ready to bring the event to global audiences, with cutting-edge technologies and its newly-launched Olympic Channel.

"During the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, CMG broadcast the world's first live coverage of Olympic events on a 4K Ultra HD channel. The channel attracted more than 400 million viewers within three months of its launch. In just over 30 days, the Olympic flame will once again be lit in Beijing, during Chinese New Year. With the technologies of '5G+4K/8K+AI', CMG has set up a livestreaming carriage on the high-speed train from Beijing to Zhangjiakou, Hebei province. It's the first tech solution in the world to record and broadcast with Ultra HD streaming on high-speed trains," Shen said.

Shen also said that in 2022, the CPC will hold its 20th National Congress to draw a blueprint for China's future.

Link: https://youtu.be/tgS2VG4TRQs

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgS2VG4TRQs

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
