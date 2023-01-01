Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 02 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:17 Ucraina, Nato: "Sostegno a lungo". Russia cambia strategia

22:28 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden si ricandida? Risposta a febbraio

21:27 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia sta perdendo e ha paura"

20:52 Udo Gumpel: "Ora Papa Francesco più libero di fare riforme Chiesa"

20:38 Brasile, Lula ha giurato come presidente

19:15 Putin, la salute e la donna 'misteriosa': analisi di foto e video

19:09 Roma, israeliana accoltellata alla stazione Termini: è grave

18:30 Benedetto XVI, le ultime parole: "Signore, ti amo"

18:13 Russia: "Raid su fabbrica droni Kiev". Ucraina: "Strage di russi a Bakhmut"

17:57 Capodanno 2023, fuochi d'artificio a Kiev: rischia 5 anni di carcere

17:23 Capodanno col botto a Firenze, Ferrari sbatte contro 4 auto

17:07 Benedetto XVI, Pietro Orlandi: "Mai una parola su Emanuela"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: China Media Group president extends New Year greetings to global audiences

01 gennaio 2023 | 23.52
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Media Group (CMG) President Shen Haixiong has extended New Year greetings to audiences around the world as the year 2023 descends.In the address, Shen said that the Communist Party of China successfully held its 20th National Congress in 2022, setting out the task of and pathways to advancing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.He said that China Media Group has served as a participant, witness and recorder of the new era."China Media Group did a great job of broadcasting the grand and magnificent Congress to the world," he said.Shen also noted the CMG's innovative efforts in integrating arts and technology to deliver quality products."International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach praised the CMG for the unprecedented scale and success covering the Games. Programs produced by the CMG such as 'China in the Classics' and 'China in Poetry and Painting' are not only an artistic interpretation of lasting Chinese civilization, but also a continuous pursuit that contributes to the diversity of human civilizations," he said.The CMG hosted a number of galas, to mark occasions such as the traditional Spring Festival, the Mid-Autumn Festival and the New Year's Day holiday. Shen said that the CMG has also served as a platform to bridge gaps with programs and media forums.He said that as President Xi Jinping has emphasized on many occasions, China firmly stands on the right side of history and the side of human progress, the CMG has striven to showcase Chinese wisdom and solutions by improving its global news gathering network and through dedication to honing its capability to report on top world news events."We now broadcast in 68 languages, up from 44, covering of 233 countries and regions. When reporting on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, we have abandoned prejudices, stayed true to the truth and made China's objective and impartial stance and solutions heard by the international community," he said.Shen noted that the coming year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. The CMG will continue to enhance media cooperation, advance exchanges and shoulder its duty as a responsible media organization.In closing the address, the CMG president wished everyone a happy New Year filled with health, peace and happiness.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yiZRDVJdRQ

Video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yiZRDVJdRQ 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-china-media-group-president-extends-new-year-greetings-to-global-audiences-301711721.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN75942 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT Altro Politica_E_PA as terra CMG president world as
Vedi anche
News to go
2023, nuovo anno all'insegna dei rincari
News to go
Saldi invernali 2023, ecco il calendario
News to go
Mattarella, il discorso di fine anno del presidente
Discorso Mattarella: "La Repubblica è di chi paga le imposte" - Video
Discorso Mattarella: "Giovani, non cancellate il vostro futuro" - Video
News to go
Addio a Benedetto XVI
News to go
Aumentano i reati commessi dai minori
News to go
Notte di San Silvestro, la tradizione a tavola
News to go
Bollette, prezzo luce -19,5%: bloccato fino al 30 giugno
News to go
Infortuni sul lavoro 2022, 652mila denunce: +29,8% rispetto a 2021
News to go
Capodanno, Gdf Pescara sequestra ordigni esplosivi e botti illegali
News to go
Carburanti, arriva lo stop allo sconto sulle accise
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza