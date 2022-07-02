Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Luglio 2022
comunicato stampa

CCTV+: China's first lady Peng Liyuan visits opera house in Hong Kong

02 luglio 2022 | 21.16
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday visited the Xiqu Center in Hong Kong's West Kowloon Cultural District, a venue for the art of Chinese traditional theater. 

She watched rehearsals of Cantonese opera performances and a Hong Kong orchestra at the opera house and spoke highly of the performances, calling the show a display of the charm of Chinese culture. 

During her visit, Peng also talked with young volunteers who were making traditional paper artworks. She encouraged Hong Kong's younger generation to have an in-depth understanding of fine traditional Chinese culture and inherit and promote the culture.

Peng together with Xi left Hong Kong Friday after a two-day trip there for a meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWiOKkXZM8s

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWiOKkXZM8s 

