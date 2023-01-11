Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia non ha preso Soledar, battaglia in corso"

00:03 Qatargate, Metsola prepara giro di vite per l'Europarlamento

00:01 Gas, von der Leyen e i Ceo: ecco perché Ue frenava su price cap

23:40 Coppa Italia, Milan-Torino 0-1: rossoneri fuori, granata ai quarti

23:35 E' morto Jeff Beck, il chitarrista aveva 78 anni

23:13 Pancreas artificiale controlla in automatico diabete 2, lo studio

23:00 Carenza farmaci, nasce tavolo: quali medicine mancano

22:17 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Piano per dare regioni occidentali agli ex padroni"

21:58 Ucraina-Russia, Putin punta su generale Gerasimov: l'analisi

21:46 Brasile, Lula: "Bolsonaro non vuole riconoscere la sconfitta e si serve di pazzi"

21:36 Ucraina, Russia sceglie Gerasimov generale 'retrocesso'

21:35 Primarie Pd, come si vota online: serve lo Spid

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: China's top disciplinary body adopts communique to promote full, rigorous Party self-governance

11 gennaio 2023 | 19.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Communist Party of China's (CPC) top disciplinary body on Tuesday pledged in a communique that studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress will be the primary political task now and in the near future, and constantly promoting full, rigorous Party self-governance.

The communique was adopted at the second plenary session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the CPC, which was held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the session and made an important speech.

The speech made by Xi at the session was studied, and it was agreed that it provided fundamental guidance for advancing the great new project of Party building in the new era and the disciplinary inspection and supervision work on China's new journey in the new era, according to the communique, which called on all Party members to study and implement the spirit of Xi's speech.

Discipline inspection and supervision organs must take the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress as a primary political task at the current stage and in the years to come, and turn effective implementation of the guiding principles into a strong driving force to promote high-quality development of the disciplinary inspection and supervision work on the new journey of the new era.

An eight-point requirement was put forward by the session:

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUSUK9dwD4s

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUSUK9dwD4s

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-chinas-top-disciplinary-body-adopts-communique-to-promote-full-rigorous-party-self-governance-301719429.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN84093 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA China's top disciplinary constantly promoting full tutina body
Vedi anche
News to go
Foggia, Gdf scopre 'fabbrica' di diplomi falsi
News to go
Virus sinciziale, pediatrie in affanno in Italia: boom accessi in pronto soccorso
News to go
Ucraina, assedio a Soledar e bombardato ospedale pediatrico di Kherson
News to go
Caro carburante, premier Meloni difende scelta governo
News to go
Bonus autonomi e professionisti, esteso anche a chi non ha partita Iva
News to go
Agrigento, operazione Condor: 10 arresti
News to go
Prezzi benzina, Cdm vara nuove norme su trasparenza
News to go
Viaggiava da Milano alla Svizzera con 10 ovuli di cocaina purissima
News to go
Covid Cina, Oms: "Nessuna minaccia imminente per Europa"
News to go
Milano, limite velocità a 30 km/h dal 2024 in tutta la città
News to go
L'estate 2022 è stata la più calda di sempre in Europa
News to go
Caso Emanuela Orlandi, parla Ali Agca
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza