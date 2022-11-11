Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 11 Novembre 2022
CCTV+: Civilized Linchuan by Fuhe River

11 novembre 2022 | 13.36
BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuzhou, which was called "Linchuan", is renowned as the "Home of Talents, Cradle of Culture." Talented scholars and masters here were famous at home and abroad, forming the profound Linchuan culture featured by numerous celebrities, prosperous education, and flourishing art.

Fuzhou is reputed as the Home of Talents. Among them, Yan Shu, a famous ci writer in the Northern Song Dynasty, Wang Anshi, a great reformer, Zeng Gong, a great master of writing, Lu Jiuyuan, a master of Philosophy of the Mind in the Southern Song Dynasty, and Tang Xianzu, a great playwright of Chinese opera in the Ming Dynasty, are especially famed.

Represented by Chen Ziming Dynasty and Wei Yilin, Fuzhou is reputed as the Home of Traditional Chinese Medicine since Xujiang Medicine was one of the four major local medicine schools in ancient China.

Fuzhou is the Home of Neo-Confucian thanks to the fact that Lu Jiuyuan, a philosopher and educator in the Southern Song Dynasty, was the originator of the Philosophy of the Mind and the founder of the School of "Universal Mind," and Wu Cheng, a famous Neo-Confucianist and educator in the late Song and early Yuan Dynasty who was called "Wu in the South and Xu in the North" together with Xu Heng, founded the "Caolu School" and was honored as the sole master after Zhu Xi by Qian Mu.

Fuzhou is the Home of Chinese Opera and Tang Xianzu was renowned as the "Opera Sage in China" and "Shakespeare in the East." Moreover, Nanfeng tiaonuo (masked dance), Guangchang mengxi, Yihuang-xi, Le'an nuowu, Linchuan caicha-xi and other folk dances and operas are all inscribed on the list of national intangible cultural heritage.

In the late Tang Dynasty and the Five Dynasties, Zen culture prevailed and there were temples everywhere in Fuzhou. Thus, it was renowned as the "Center of Zen River in the World" back then. Several Zen sects originated and developed in Fuzhou.

Fuzhou is the Home of Magu, the goddess of longevity in Chinese folk belief. Nancheng County of Fuzhou is named the "Home of Magu Culture in China." The great calligrapher Yan Zhenqing wrote for and monumentalized Magu in Linchuan, and created the "The Story of the Immortal Altar of Magu Mountain," which was praised as the "first regular script in the world".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944826/Civilized_Linchuan_Fuhe_River.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-civilized-linchuan-by-fuhe-river-301675540.html

