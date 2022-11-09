Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 07:34
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Terremoto oggi nelle Marche, Ingv: "Nessuna allerta tsunami"

09:58 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.846 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 novembre

09:53 Accoltellamento Assago, domani i funerali di Luis Fernando Ruggieri

09:46 Russia, Brittney Griner verso colonia penale

09:39 Migranti, Francia: "Comportamento Italia inaccettabile"

09:32 Midterm Usa 2022, Senato in bilico: repubblicani verso conquista Camera

09:10 Lombardia, Fontana: "Meloni mi ha confermato che candidato sono io"

09:06 Terremoto Marche, sindaco Ancona: "Sentito molto forte, gente in strada"

08:16 Nord Corea, Seul denuncia lancio di almeno un missile balistico

07:39 Terremoto oggi nel Centro Italia, forte scossa nelle Marche

07:14 Elezioni midterm Usa 2022, Nancy Pelosi rieletta alla Camera

06:43 Guida Michelin Italia 2023, Cannavacciuolo conquista terza stella

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Dreams and Dramas in Tang Xianzu's Hometown

09 novembre 2022 | 04.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuzhou, a city in Jiangxi Province and hometown of Tang Xianzu (1550-1616), a celebrated playwright of the Ming Dynasty, has traditionally been known for its gifted scholars and profound culture. Leveraging its unique drama culture and resources, over recent years, the city has organized a range of cultural exchanges on drama to promote the Tang Xianzu brand, spread the cream of traditional Chinese culture, and better tell China's stories to the rest of the world, showcasing the contemporary charm of "China's City of Plays".

"Love once begun will never end. The lovers may die for love, the dead in love may revive." This beautiful line from The Peony Pavilion by Tang Xianzu has been sung for more than 400 years. This play, regarded as a gem of the world's theatrical art, is still popular on stages at home and abroad to date. "Culture is in the blood of a nation and is the soul of a city. Fuzhou has held fast to the cultural brand of Tang Xianzu's plays to drive progress in the drama culture." Over recent years, the city has hosted various cultural events, including Tang Xianzu Theater Festival & International Theater Exchange Month, the National Excellent High-Pitched Opera Repertoire Exhibition, the "Scent of Chinese Tea" National Tea-Picking Opera Extravaganza, Jiangxi Camellia Theatre Festival, and Jiangxi Cultural Tour Exhibition. Fuzhou has also created cultural exchange platforms to domestic and foreign drama cultures and boosting the influences of Fuzhou's cultural brands. Since 2016, the International Conference on Tang Xianzu has been an annual gathering of experts studying Tang Xianzu and has published such books as A History of Research on Tang Xianzu in the 20th Century and Selected Papers on Tang Xianzu in the 20th Century, and produced a wide range of research achievements, such as the Textual Research of the Original Record of Tang Xianzu's Family Tree, Tang Xianzu in 1592 and A Textual Study of Tang Xianzu's Ancestral Home.

After years of efforts and explorations, Tang Xianzu Theater Festival & International Theater Exchange Month has become a signature event of traditional Chinese culture and an attractive brand of international cultural exchange for Fuzhou and China. Fuzhou is making big strides toward building China's City of Plays for learning, watching, performing, evaluating, and writing theatre plays.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942258/Dreams_Dramas_Tang_Xianzu_s_Hometown.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-dreams-and-dramas-in-tang-xianzus-hometown-301672431.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo profound culture cent years city has organized cultura
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, incontro Meloni-sindacati: i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incendi, 3 arresti a Frosinone
News to go
Navigator, presidio sindacale a Roma: "Serve soluzione strutturale"
News to go
Milano, muore a 14 anni investito da tram: sequestrate telecamere
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa seconda tranche Italia
News to go
Lavoro, Italia intrappolata nella precarietà
News to go
Migranti, Ocean Viking verso la Francia
News to go
Avellino, sgominato gruppo criminoso
News to go
San Casciano, da vasca romana riemergono 24 bronzi
news to go
Bonus per guide turistiche, domande dal 16 novembre
News to go
Nuoro, crolla villetta per fuga di gas
News to go
Usa, Biden: "Democrazia è in pericolo, è il momento di difenderla"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza