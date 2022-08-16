Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 05:36
comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Macao government, CMG start new round of cooperation

16 agosto 2022 | 05.36
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government and China Media Group (CMG) launched a new round of cooperation on Monday.

Four shows were released at the launching ceremony, featuring delicacies, tourism, aerial photography and the historic urban area of Macao using the 5G, 4K, 8K and AI technology of the CMG.

An agreement on the CMG sports channel was also signed online on the day so the people of Macao could continue to enjoy the programs.

The two sides also launched a cooperation list to further improve collaboration in the holding of sporting events and authorization of competition resources.

The document on the previous round of cooperation was inked in 2019 to mark the 20th anniversary of Macao's return to the motherland, and has since yielded fruitful results.

Link: https://youtu.be/xD0zQQ1rdag

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xD0zQQ1rdag

in Evidenza