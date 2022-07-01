Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Luglio 2022
comunicato stampa

CCTV+: New Hong Kong chief executive sworn in

01 luglio 2022 | 13.54
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Lee was sworn in as Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Friday morning, as Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of its return to China.

Lee took his oath before Chinese President Xi Jinping, who oversaw the swearing-in ceremony."I, John Lee, swear that, in the office of Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, will uphold the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, bear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and serve the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region conscientiously, dutifully, in full accordance with the law, honestly and with integrity, and be held accountable to the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," said Lee.The president congratulated Lee on his inauguration after the oath-taking.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XhKGNBNRE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1XhKGNBNRE

