Venerdì 15 Ottobre 2021
Covid oggi Campania, 279 contagi: bollettino 15 ottobre

Green pass: sui social le contestazioni dei cittadini che vorrebbero firmare il referendum

Reddito cittadinanza, lite Patuanelli-Giorgetti in Cdm

Beni Culturali, nuovo splendore a Napoli per la Cella di San Tommaso d'Aquino

Dl fisco, bozza: quarantena Covid equiparata a malattia per tutto il 2021

Diritti Tv: Infront propone partnership a Lega A fino a 2030, pronti a coprire disavanzo 'Mena'

Usa riaprono, stranieri vaccinati possono entrare da 8 novembre

Forza Nuova, Meloni: "Landini chieda dimissioni Lamorgese"

Green pass, prof universitari creano "Coscienze critiche": "No a imposizione"

Reddito cittadinanza, braccio di ferro in Cdm

Covid oggi Germania, oltre 11mila contagi e 65 morti

Alitalia addio, ecco Ita Airways: livrea azzurra, aerei e voli

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Respecting, caring elderly a top priority for Xi

15 ottobre 2021 | 11.45
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has always attached great importance to elderly people's wellbeing and showed that respecting and caring the elderly is a top priority for him.

Xi has showed care and respect for elderly people on many occasions, and many of such moments have been caught on camera.

At a ceremony to award national ethical role models and pioneers on Nov 17, 2017, Xi warmly invited two elderly awardees, Huang Xuhua and Huang Dafa, to sit next to him for group photos.

At a national conference on the work of veterans' affairs on July 26, 2019, Xi extended cordial greetings to the 94-year-old war veteran Zhang Fuqing.

When meeting with national ethical role models and nominees in 2013, Xi paid honor to 97-year-old Gong Quanzhen, who returned rural home with her husband in the 1950s and devoted her life to improving education of youth in rural areas.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has visited villages, local communities, and elderly-care institutions on a regular basis, reaching out to local seniors he has always cared about.

"China will pay greater attention to the cause of elderly care while making greater efforts on this work, so my visit here is also a manifestation of how much the CPC Central Committee values the cause of elderly care," he said during a visit to the Beijing-based Sijiqing Home for the Elderly on Dec. 28, 2013.

Xi has also committed to leading greater efforts to ensure a happy life for the elderly on various occasions.

"Ensuring that people live a happy life in their twilight years is an important aspect of satisfying the people's desire for a better life. All the elderly should be looked after properly including helping them keep fit. So your job is quite meaningful. I find the elderly here are all very happy," Xi said when visiting a nursery for the elderly at a community center in Hongkou District, Shanghai on Nov 6, 2018.

"It is a traditional virtue for the Chinese nation to respect the elderly, which we should promote. A strong atmosphere of respecting the elderly should be formed, which should become a social norm," said Xi during his visit to Sijiqing Home for the Elderly.

Link: https://youtu.be/gTRMOIkVppE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gTRMOIkVppE

