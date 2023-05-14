Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 23:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:41 Juve-Cremonese 2-0, gol di Fagioli e Bremer

21:36 Juve-Cremonese, Pogba ko: nuovo infortunio e lacrime

20:27 Che tempo che fa, Erin Doom si svela: ecco chi è la scrittrice

20:10 Fazio lascia la Rai: "Non sono una vittima o un martire"

20:02 Bologna-Roma 0-0, frenata Champions per Mourinho

18:23 Giro d'Italia 2023, Evenepoel vince la crono e torna maglia rosa

18:11 Gaza, razzo contro Israele: rotta la tregua

17:53 Pamela Mastropietro, il padre trovato morto in casa a Roma

17:44 Fazio lascia la Rai, Salvini lo 'saluta': anni di scintille social

17:06 Fiorentina-Udinese 2-0, gol di Castrovilli e Bonaventura

17:04 Monza-Napoli 2-0, gol di Dany Mota e Petagna

16:45 Mistero Lukashenko, sparito dal 9 maggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Stories of Xi and his mother: a parent's lifelong influence on her son

14 maggio 2023 | 23.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, May 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For Chinese President Xi Jinping, his mother Qi Xin has set an outstanding example in many ways for her son and played a crucial role in shaping the values and priorities of a future leader of the country.Qi, who was born in 1926, joined the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1943 at the age of 17, becoming a staunch supporter of the Party's values and beliefs."Parents and seniors should pass on good morals to their children when they are little, helping them build moral integrity and a sense of goodwill, so that they can grow into a person who can contribute to the country and the general public," she once said.Qi led a simple life, which became a tradition for the family. Despite many difficulties, she managed to balance taking care of the family and her work.Xi has cherished a lifelong goal in his heart based on his memories of illustrated story books his mother bought him about Yue Fei, a legendary Chinese general who fought against invaders to protect his people during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279).Qi told Xi, who was then around five years old, how Yue Fei's mother tattooed her son's back with four Chinese characters "jing zhong bao guo", which literally translates as "serve the country with the utmost loyalty,", so that Yue would never forget the responsibilities placed on his shoulders.Being a loyal and loving son, Xi used to chat and take a walk with his mother whenever he had time. But to Qi, the greatest display of filial love was Xi doing his best on his job and serving the people wholeheartedly.Over the years, Xi's political career has taken him from Shaanxi in the country's northwest, to Hebei Province in the north, Fujian, Zhejiang and Shanghai in the east, and eventually Beijing. In all those places, his work and contributions have been fondly remembered and applauded by the local people.For Xi, family and family traditions have become a solid foundation in the process of state administration. Many years later, he still remembers his mother's wisdom and firmly follows his original aspirations that she helped shape.

Link: https://youtu.be/-akHTtQ25Ew

Video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-akHTtQ25Ew

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-stories-of-xi-and-his-mother-a-parents-lifelong-influence-on-her-son-301824073.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN99736 en US ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT istidina his his best lavoro
Vedi anche
News to go
G7: "L'economia tiene, ma occorre rimanere vigili"
News to go
Superbollo, governo al lavoro per lo stop
News to go
Famiglia monogenitoriale, l'11,5% è a rischio povertà
News to go
Ucraina, Papa a Zelensky: "Grazie per questa visita"
News to go
Lavoro, Landini: "Più precarietà con misure governo"
News to go
'Notte europea dei musei', gli appuntamenti
News to go
Comunali 2023, si vota domenica e lunedì
News to go
Prezzi, Assoutenti: "Intervenire su prodotti infanzia"
News to go
Biodiversità, l'allarme: "Declino ecosistemi vicino a catastrofe"
News to go
Meteo in Italia, da mercoledì torna il sole
News to go
Allarme stress cronico per medici e infermieri, 1 su 2 pensa di licenziarsi
News to go
Clima, Mattarella: "Bene collaborazione Italia-Norvegia in industria, ricerca e scienza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza