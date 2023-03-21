Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 21 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 21:09
20:58 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 21 marzo 2023

20:00 Pieraccioni e il conto da Salt Bae: "Sputi la carne e la rivendi" - Video

19:09 Armi a Ucraina, Meloni tira dritto. Timori Lega per escalation

18:57 Ucraina, Usa accelerano invio tank Abrams: il piano

18:40 M5S, incontro Conte-Grillo: "Sul tavolo anche contratto e blog"

17:42 Ucraina, Gb fornirà proiettili con uranio impoverito. Putin: "Reagiremo"

17:30 Droghe leggere, Schlein per la legalizzazione: "Contrasta le mafie"

16:22 La promessa del Ponte, cosa dice la storia della Stretto di Messina spa

16:01 Arriva Elsa, avatar dalle incredibili sembianze umane

15:56 Superstite al gip: "Pagati i trafficanti anche dopo la strage"

15:50 Ucraina, Kiev: riportati indietro 15 bambini deportati in Russia

15:40 Ucraina, Cina: "Non abbiamo fornito armi a nessuno, Usa non puntino il dito"

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Video Series on Classics Quoted by Xi to Be Aired on Russian Media

21 marzo 2023 | 15.15
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian-language edition of the second season of China Media Group's video series "Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping" will be broadcast by mainstream TV stations in Russia on the occasion of the Chinese president's three-day state visit, which started on Monday.

The series, which features Xi's quotes from ancient Chinese stories and classics in his speeches and articles, will be broadcast on Russia-24, a news channel owned by the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, and aired simultaneously on its new media platform. Russia's Big Asia TV channel, TV BRICS and other channels will also broadcast the video series.

Focusing on the themes of "hard-working", "loyalty", "integrity", "sharing" and "green", the series vividly demonstrates President Xi's extensive and profound cultural attainment and his deep concern about the people and his deep love for the nation.

It also extracts and interprets the broad and profound traditional Chinese culture that contains the connotation of the new era and the values of globalization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2037240/Video_Series_Classics_Quoted_Xi_Be_Aired_Russian_Media.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-video-series-on-classics-quoted-by-xi-to-be-aired-on-russian-media-301777503.html

