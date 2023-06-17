Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 18 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:51 Manifestazione M5s, bufera su Grillo ma Conte replica: "Ridicolo coro di indignazione"

23:15 Brigate di cittadinanza e passamontagna: cosa ha detto Grillo - Video

22:06 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 17 giugno 2023

21:50 Incidente Casal Palocco, titolare autonoleggio: "Io minacciato di morte ma non siamo complici"

20:52 Berlusconi, Mit favorevole a intitolargli Linate ma Formigoni: "Meglio Malpensa"

20:38 Ucraina-Russia, Putin a leader africani: "Mai rifiutato colloqui pace"

19:33 Incidente Casal Palocco, Gassmann: "Stop a guadagni da YouTube"

19:16 Ucraina, Biden: "Kiev nella Nato? Deve rispettare tutti gli standard"

18:55 Mille Miglia, quarto trionfo consecutivo per Andrea Vesco

18:48 'Dalla parte giusta', nel libro di Sabella le maschere del potere

18:46 Manifestazione M5S, Grillo show: "Mettete il passamontagna e reagite"

18:12 Tennis, Atp Stoccarda: Tiafoe e Struff in finale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi always close to people

17 giugno 2023 | 18.43
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping close to people, Chinese President Xi Jinping has always worked for people's benefits as a servant of the public.

During his political career, Xi rose from a grassroots Party chief to the leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC), from an ordinary citizen to the country's president, from an average military officer to the Central Military Commission chairman, all while remaining committed to a better life for Chinese citizens.

In the 1980s, when many of his contemporaries were going into business or leaving to study abroad, Xi gave up his comfortable office job in Beijing and chose to work as the deputy Party chief of a small county in north China'sHebei province. Later he became the Party chief of Ningde prefecture, one of the poorest regions in east China'sFujian province at the time.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made more than 100 inspection tours to different places across China.

He has made it a tradition to visit ordinary people, especially the country's least privileged groups, in nearly every one of his domestic inspection tours.

He would see, for himself, what ordinary Chinese were eating, whether they had access to clean water and adequate heating in the winter, and learn about their concerns over food safety and environmental protection.

In December 2012, Xi braved chilly weather to reach Fuping, a then impoverished county set deep in the Taihang Mountains of north China'sHebei Province. He visited farmers' homes to get a first-hand look at people's lives there.

In November 2013, during an inspection tour in the central province of Hunan, Xi visited Shibadong, an ethnic Miao village.

With people in his mind, Xi feels very happy whenever knowing that people's living standards are constantly improving.

During an inspection tour of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region in July 2016, Xi visited villager of Hui ethnic group Hai Guobao's home.

Xi's steps have even reached the northern border of China. In January 2014, Xi visited soldiers stationed along the Chinese-Mongolian border ahead of the upcoming traditional Chinese Lunar New Year.

On his way to the border, the president got off his car to chat with a team of soldiers on a patrol mission, expressing his appreciation to them for struggling in the harsh weather to safeguard the country.

Link: https://youtu.be/XNZdu4AOGCw

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-always-close-to-people-301853682.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN32247 en US ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita people's benefits as servant of the public Pechino servant
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio migranti in Grecia, Atene chiede assistenza Europol per indagini
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, sgomberato l'ex hotel Astor
News to go
Migranti, i dati di Frontex
News to go
Ex Ilva, cigs fino al 31 dicembre
News to go
Legambiente, Vele Blu: primo posto alla Sardegna
News to go
Ita Airways, ok Corte dei Conti ad accordo con Lufthansa
News to go
FI, Tajani: "Nome Berlusconi sempre nel nostro simbolo"
News to go
Ucraina, raid russo su zone alluvionate Kherson: 4 morti
News to go
Papa Francesco lascia il Gemelli
News to go
Giustizia, cdm approva disegno legge di riforma
News to go
Bce, tasso su rifinanziamenti principali al 4%
Papa Francesco dimesso, l'uscita del Pontefice dal Gemelli - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza