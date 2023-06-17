Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 18 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 01:01
23:51 Manifestazione M5s, bufera su Grillo ma Conte replica: "Ridicolo coro di indignazione"

23:15 Brigate di cittadinanza e passamontagna: cosa ha detto Grillo - Video

22:06 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 17 giugno 2023

21:50 Incidente Casal Palocco, titolare autonoleggio: "Io minacciato di morte ma non siamo complici"

20:52 Berlusconi, Mit favorevole a intitolargli Linate ma Formigoni: "Meglio Malpensa"

20:38 Ucraina-Russia, Putin a leader africani: "Mai rifiutato colloqui pace"

19:33 Incidente Casal Palocco, Gassmann: "Stop a guadagni da YouTube"

19:16 Ucraina, Biden: "Kiev nella Nato? Deve rispettare tutti gli standard"

18:55 Mille Miglia, quarto trionfo consecutivo per Andrea Vesco

18:48 'Dalla parte giusta', nel libro di Sabella le maschere del potere

18:46 Manifestazione M5S, Grillo show: "Mettete il passamontagna e reagite"

18:12 Tennis, Atp Stoccarda: Tiafoe e Struff in finale

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi dedicated to people-oriented governance in political career

17 giugno 2023
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Storyline：

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been dedicated to the cause of making people's life better in his political career so far.

With a determination to do good things for people, Xi's political career started in 1982 in north China'sHebei Province when he assumed his post as the deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Committee of Zhengding County.

During his time in Zhengding, Xi rode a bicycle to inspect every region of the county, and focused on issues closely related to people's livelihood, such as the unreasonably high amount of grain local farmers had to sell to the government under the regulations of the time.

Xi then wrote a letter to the central government on the issue, and the amount of grain to be purchased by government was readjusted after a thorough investigation.

From his efforts for rural residents in early years to the proposal of the Chinese Dream as the president, bringing tangible benefits to the people has always been Xi's strongest belief.

One and a half month later, Xi inspected a village 300 kilometers away from Beijing to learn about the living conditions of poor families during the harsh winter.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi has made more than 100 inspection trips to learn about the situation at the grassroots level, and listed many difficulties of the people into the working agenda and reform plans of the central government.

Xi has joined the panel discussions of the National People's Congress and the National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference 56 times in the past 11 years to learn about the people's opinions from about 400 representatives.

When meeting then Italian Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico in 2019, Xi was asked about his feelings when he was elected president of China.

Xi said it was a huge responsibility and hard work to govern such a big country, and he would put aside his own well-being for the good of the Chinese people.

Starting as a village official and now the president of China, Xi has always given people the top priority in his heart and showed his deep love for the Chinese people with dedicated work.

 

Link：https://youtu.be/XPhWkY24ZFc

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-dedicated-to-people-oriented-governance-in-political-career-301853679.html

