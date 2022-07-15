Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:05 Energia: Arera: "Con automatismi in bolletta oltre 4 mln bonus riconosciuti per 696,8 mln"

14:03 Corriere della Sera, Cairo ricompra sede via Solferino

14:03 Crisi governo, Forza Italia-Lega: "Non è più possibile contare su M5S"

14:01 Elettricità, Arera: "Nel 2021 per clienti domestici prezzi allineati a media area euro"

13:59 Elettricità, Arera: "Nel 2021 per imprese prezzi media lordi più alti rispetto area euro"

13:57 Gas, Arera: "Nel 2021 prezzi spot all'ingrosso agli hub più che triplicati"

13:54 Ucraina, filorussi annunciano morte britannico catturato

13:52 Gas, Arera: "Nel 2021 ripresa globale consumi a livello globale (+4,5%), cresce import in Europa"

13:42 Gas, Arera: "Nel 2021 produzione italiana al minimo storico con 3,3 mld m3 (-16,7%)"

13:33 Multe stradali, pagamento entro 5 giorni: cosa c'è da sapere

13:24 Ucraina, vice presidente Camera commercio: "Grano? Non ci sarà crisi alimentare"

13:18 Il Salone Nautico di Genova sbarca a New York

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi inspects Shihezi City of Xinjiang

15 luglio 2022 | 13.29
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, paid a visit to Shihezi City on Wednesday afternoon during his inspection tour of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Xi visited the Army Reclamation Museum and a local regiment of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps to learn about the history of the corps' achievements in reclaiming the land, guarding the frontier, building and consolidating grassroots organizations, developing agriculture with local characteristics and promoting the integrated development of the corps and local communities.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QElcmPXDkE  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Media_E_Pubblicita ICT Economia_E_Finanza during his inspection tour Xinjiang July 15 his
Vedi anche
Omicidio Mollicone, oggi la sentenza. Maresciallo Mottola: "Siamo tranquilli" - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Crisi di governo, il punto
News to go
Ucraina, crimini guerra: il summit in Olanda
News to go
Cultura in Italia, lo stato di salute in un rapporto
News to go
Covid, in Giappone nuovo boom di contagi
News to go
Crisi governo, Draghi annuncia le dimissioni
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino con i dati di oggi
News to go
Ucraina-Russia,oltre 20 morti in attacco a Vinnytsia
News to go
Cultura, crolla la partecipazione tra il 2019 e il 2021
News to go
Taxi, ancora proteste a Roma
News to go
Super Luna piena vicina alla Terra, lo spettacolo dal cielo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza