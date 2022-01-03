Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 03 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 17:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:23 Covid oggi Italia, 68.052 contagi e 140 morti: bollettino 3 gennaio

17:19 Covid oggi Lazio, 5.614 contagi e 15 morti. A Roma 2.961 nuovi casi

17:01 Variante Omicron Gb, Johnson: "Pressione su Sanità sarà considerevole"

16:58 Covid oggi Italia, Galli: "Possibile si arrivi a 200mila al giorno"

16:34 Covid oggi Sardegna, 543 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 3 gennaio

16:23 Covid Pescara oggi, tre neonati in terapia intensiva

16:21 Covid oggi Campania, 6.653 contagi e 21 morti: bollettino 3 gennaio

16:06 Covid e scuola, rientro non slitta: in classe il 10 gennaio

16:05 Covid oggi Scozia, record di 20.217 contagi: mai così tanti

15:08 Chimenti: "2022 grande anno per golf italiano, poi Ryder Cup farà da volano"

15:03 Capello: "A calciatori no vax bisognerebbe tagliare stipendio"

14:57 Variante Omicron e sintomi, Silvestri: "Sempre più evidente infezione più lieve"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi leads China in implementing greener development in solid steps

03 gennaio 2022 | 16.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of President Xi Jinping, China took solid steps to implement greener economic and social development in all aspects and pursue a modernization featuring harmony between man and nature in the first year of the period of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national socioeconomic development.

The herd of Asian elephants that returned to a suitable habitat amid human escort after more than 110 days of wandering in southwest China'sYunnan Province in much of 2021 was just one example of China's efforts in ecological protection."The story of the northward travel and return of a group of elephants in Yunnan Province in southwest China shows the vivid results of our endeavor to protect wild animals. China will continue to advance ecological progress, stay committed to implementing the new development philosophy emphasizing innovative, coordinated, green and open development for all, and build a beautiful China," said Xi while delivering a keynote speech via video link at the leaders' summit of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) held in Kunming City of Yunnan Province on Oct 12, 2021.At the summit, Xi called for joint efforts to build a community of all life on the Earth, and a clean and beautiful world for all.During his inspection tours across China in 2021, Xi made instructions to steer greener economic and social development of the world's second largest economy.In efforts to tackle climate change, one of the humanity's common challenges, Xi made the solemn commitment that China aims to have carbon dioxide emissions peak by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.In 2021, Xi evaluated the country's energy industry and came up with his prescriptions during his visits to a chemical company in Yulin City of northwestern Shaanxi Province and a drilling platform in the Shengli Oilfield in Dongying City of eastern Shandong Province.At the annual Central Economic Work Conference in December 2021, Xi urged resolute progress of work on carbon neutrality, which he says is a natural requirement for high-quality development.China's forest coverage rate reached over 23 percent in 2021, and the energy consumption per unit of the GDP decreased by 2.3 percent year on year in the first nine months.

Link: https://youtu.be/mm64TSpkfZI

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mm64TSpkfZI  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT xi leads China Cina Jan. 3 modernization featuring harmony
Vedi anche
News to go
Mascherine Ffp2, ecco quanto costeranno in farmacia
News to go
Covid, governatore De Luca per rinvio riapertura scuole
News to go
Caro bollette, stangata per luce e gas
News to go
Air Italy, partite lettere licenziamento per oltre 1300 lavoratori
News to go
Quirinale, elezioni: attesa per annuncio data
News to go
Covid India, al via vaccinazione degli adolescenti
News to go
Super green pass per tutti i lavoratori, verso obbligo?
News to go
Saldi invernali al via, consigli per evitare 'fregature'
News to go
Covid Campania, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Italia sempre più gialla, Green pass sul lavoro: il punto
News to go
Covid Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Torna il freddo, previsioni meteo prima settimana 2022
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza