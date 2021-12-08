Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:04 Variante Omicron in 57 paesi. Pfizer: "Terza dose vaccino la ferma"

00:03 Variante Omicron spaventa Gb: rischio 1 milione di casi

22:59 Covid oggi Francia, 61.340 contagi: nuovo record

22:44 Focolaio covid nel Tottenham, rinviato match con Rennes

22:23 "Braccio finto per vaccino, una protesta": parla il dentista (vaccinato) di Biella

21:53 Giletti, i no vax e il braccio di silicone: "Confronti in tv servono"

21:47 Variante Omicron, Ilaria Capua: "C'è buona notizia"

21:29 Champions, Atalanta-Villarreal rinviata a domani per neve

21:23 "Draghi leader più influente d'Europa"

21:04 Variante Omicron, smart working e mascherine: nuove misure in Gb

20:48 Champions, Juve-Malmoe 1-0: bianconeri primi nel girone

20:41 Musumeci inaugura il presepe nei Giardini di Palazzo d'Orleans

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum

08 dicembre 2021 | 17.13
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum, which opened in Beijing on Wednesday. 

In the letter, Xi said human rights are a symbol of progress in human civilization and that safeguarding human lives, value and dignity and ensuring human rights for all are a common pursuit of the human society. Putting people first and making their aspiration for a better life a goal are the responsibilities of countries bestowed by the times, said Xi. 

Xi stressed that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is a political party that has always respected and protected human rights. 

Sticking to the people-centered approach and putting the people's interests above everything else, China has been promoting human rights through development, advancing its whole-process people's democracy, and promoting free and well-rounded development of humanity, Xi said. 

By doing all that, China has succeeded in blazing a path for human rights development that meets the trend of the times, making significant achievements in its human right cause and continuously enhancing the sense of gain, happiness and security of the over 1.4 billion Chinese people in guaranteeing human rights, said Xi. 

There are diversified ways for practicing human rights, and people of different countries should and are able to independently choose the path for human rights development that fits their national realities, Xi said. 

China is willing to work with other developing countries in upholding and promoting the common values of humanity, practicing true multilateralism and contributing wisdom and strength to the healthy development of the international human rights cause, said Xi. 

Co-hosted by the State Council Information Office of China and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum opened under the theme "Putting People First and Global Human Rights Governance." 

Link: https://youtu.be/Vwdvg7vbs_Q

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vwdvg7vbs_Q

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN00990 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Politica_E_PA sent a congratulatory letter South South human rights Forum which opened in Beijing Beijing Shi
Vedi anche
News to go
Egitto, Patrick Zaki libero dopo 22 mesi di carcere
News to go
Olimpiadi Pechino e boicottaggio diplomatico, interviene Malagò
News to go
Macbeth, grande successo per la prima alla Scala
News to go
Germania, Scholz nuovo cancelliere
News to go
Covid Campania, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 7 dicembre
News to go
Fermo, scoperto falso non vedente con invalidità
News to go
Olimpiadi, Pechino: "Usa pagheranno il boicottaggio dei Giochi"
News to go
Roma, Green pass falsi in vendita a 100 euro
News to go
Covid, Veneto verso la zona gialla per Natale
News to go
Calcio, stasera torna la Champions League
News to go
Minacce no vax a Fedriga, presidente Regioni sotto scorta
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza