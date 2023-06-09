Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:25
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:22 Antibiotici meno efficaci, sepsi uccide 214mila neonati l'anno nel mondo

14:16 Russia, l'annuncio di Putin: armi nucleari in Bielorussia a luglio

14:16 Pd, Schlein riannoda fili del partito: "Ora mobilitazione su nostri temi"

13:56 Vincenzo Salemme in tour con 'Natale in Casa Cupiello' di Eduardo De Filippo

13:50 Imprese, InfoCamere: approvato bilancio 2022, valore produzione +5% a 118 mln

13:48 Roma Pride, Paola e Chiara: "Si può essere madri anche senza parto" - Video

13:46 Vela d'epoca, dal 23 giugno X edizione Trofeo Principato di Monaco a Venezia

13:40 Roma Pride, Gualtieri: "Rocca ha sbagliato, io ci sarò"

13:38 Smart working, sindacati: "Fragili Pa esclusi è discriminazione inaccettabile"

13:31 Roma Pride, portavoce: "No scuse a Regione, quest’anno saremo un milione"

13:28 Pride Roma 2023, Paola e Chiara: "Arisa? Uscita infelice" - Video

13:19 Bene il Pil, male industria e inflazione. Come sta veramente l'economia italiana?

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization

09 giugno 2023 | 11.45
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Wednesday and Thursday.

During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the path that must be taken, and the top priority of Inner Mongolia's development lies in transforming and upgrading the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and strengthening the country's major energy base.

In the exhibition hall of the park, Xi learned about the region's efforts in developing new energy and new materials industry, promoting the optimization and adjustment of industrial structure, and promoting green and low-carbon development.

Xi visited the factories in the park to see the production process and learn more about the research and development and production of semiconductor and photovoltaic materials among other products.

Upon leaving the park, Xi stressed the need to carry out high-level opening up and engage in win-win cooperation with the rest of the world.

Xi hopes that the enterprises and employees will continue to work hard and strive to gain greater achievements.

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvDSIphdlnw

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvDSIphdlnw

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xi-urges-inner-mongolia-to-pursue-green-development-advance-chinese-modernization-301847020.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Energia Ambiente Ambiente AltroAltro north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region new chapter consiglio chapter
Vedi anche
News to go
Documenti riservati, Trump incriminato
News to go
Coldiretti, contadini in rivolta per i prezzi e le importazioni dal Canada
News to go
Argentina, Mondiali Under 20: azzurri battono 2 -1 Corea del Sud
News to go
Messi va negli Usa: "Giocherò all'Inter Miami"
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Serve un nuovo Patto di stabilità"
News to go
Ponte sullo Stretto, Busia: "Squilibrio tra concessioni a pubblico e privato"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Inps, contributo a datori di lavoro che assumono disoccupati in Naspi
News to go
Papa Francesco, notte tranquilla al Gemelli dopo intervento intestino
News to go
Ucraina, distruzione diga ha allagato area di oltre 600 km quadrati
News to go
Confesercenti, 400 euro al mese di spese in più nel 2023 per gli italiani
News to go
Covid, inchiesta Bergamo: archiviata posizione Conte e Speranza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza