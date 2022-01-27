Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 27 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 16:36
Rapimento Moro, volantino Br venduto per 32.760 euro

Covid oggi Emilia Romagna, 16.142 contagi e 48 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

Covid oggi Italia, Bassetti: "Da 2 mesi niente morti nel mio reparto"

Covid oggi Vda, 326 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

Barilla, per il suo 145° anniversario nuovo logo e confezione più sostenibile

Covid oggi Campania, 12.135 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

Covid oggi Abruzzo, 3.615 contagi e 9 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

Nel 2021 record investimenti Bei in Italia, sono stati 13,5 miliardi

Covid oggi Fvg, 5.080 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

Covid oggi Sardegna, 1.224 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 27 gennaio

Pillola anti-Covid Pfizer, via libera dell'Ema

Shoah, la trans sopravvissuta a Dachau: "Io sempre discriminata, lì ho visto l'orrore vero"

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi visits north China's Shanxi ahead of Chinese New Year

27 gennaio 2022 | 14.21
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday began his visit to north China'sShanxi Province to learn about people's livelihood ahead of the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year.

In two villages in Linfen City, Xi, also the general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited villagers' homes and inspected the post-disaster reconstruction in areas affected by last year's floods as well as local work in restoring farming, ensuring the public's access to heating in winter, consolidating and expanding anti-poverty achievements and advancing rural vitalization.

For 10 years in a row, Xi has made it a tradition to visit people at the grass-roots level, especially the disadvantaged groups, ahead of the Spring Festival, the most important holiday on the Chinese lunar calendar and an occasion of family reunions.

The Spring Festival falls on Feb 1 this year.

Link: https://youtu.be/IhgaxxRcvWg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IhgaxxRcvWg

