Mercoledì 17 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 09:42
10:06 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Reddito di cittadinanza fallimento totale"

09:43 Elezioni 2022, Crisanti replica a Renzi: "Ignoranza scientifica e opportunismo"

09:36 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Utile e divertente competizione con Berlusconi a Milano"

09:23 Ferragosto, controlli Nas in case di riposo: blatte in cucina e operatori ubriachi

08:48 Meteo estremo con nubifragi al Centro-Nord e 45°C al Sud: le previsioni

08:33 Elon Musk: "Compro il Manchester United". Ma poi smentisce

08:31 Vaiolo scimmie, a Parigi primo caso al mondo di contagio uomo-cane

08:24 Corea del Nord, Pyongyang lancia due missili nel Mar Giallo

08:16 Usa, primarie Gop: sconfitta Liz Cheney, la repubblicana anti Trump

07:36 Elezioni 2022, tensione nel Pd dopo candidature

07:06 Palermo: Runner infortunata salvata dal Soccorso alpino

23:33 Europei atletica 2022, il trionfo di Jacobs

comunicato stampa

CCTV+: Xi visits northeast China's Liaoning, stressing industrial restructuring, flood control

17 agosto 2022 | 09.46
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China'sLiaoning Province, stressing importance of accelerating industrial restructuring and taking solid measures for flood control.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, paid a visit to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial to review the history of the Chinese People's War of Liberation in northeast China.During his inspection in Donghu Forest Park, Xi told the local people that China's modernization is one that is meant to achieve common prosperity for everyone, not just for a few people.Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee has implemented the strategy of deepening the revitalization of northeast China, urging people to continue to accelerate industrial restructuring, and meet the requirements of reform and development in the new era.During his inspection tour of two local rivers to see the comprehensive environmental improvement there, Xi listened to the report on flood control and disaster relief in Liaoning this year, and asked the local authorities at all levels to take solid measures for flood control and disaster relief, make sure to put them in place, properly allocate the people affected by floods, ensure the safety of people's lives, make plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction, and help the affected people return to normal work and life as soon as possible.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHo2bS4neEE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHo2bS4neEE 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
