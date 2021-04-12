Cerca nel sito
 
Celebrating Exceptional 2021 Harvest for Monsoon Valley Vineyard in Thailand

12 aprile 2021 | 11.47
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BANGKOK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Siam Winery Company Limited, has issued the following statement: "We started in 2001, with the vision of creating world-class wines right here in Thailand. After 20 years of dedication, experimentation and passion at our vineyard in Hua Hin, we've made great strides towards this goal. From humble beginnings, we today output a yield of 300 tonnes of grapes producing over 300,000 bottles of award-winning wine per year, 70% of which is sold domestically and 30% exported to international markets. Now with the exceptional 2021 harvest, we are excited to build on this with the next vintage".

Underscoring the quality of Monsoon Valley wines are over 320 international awards received over the years, the most of any Thai wine. Highlights include our Monsoon Valley White Shiraz being named "World's Best Rose" by James Suckling in 2018, beating out over 150 rosés from around the world in a blind taste test. Another highlight was being the only Thai wine presented to royalty from around the world at the 60th Anniversary of His Majesty Bhumibol Adulyadej's accession to the Throne.

Mr. Suppached Sasomsin, Winemaker at Siam Winery Company Limited, said:

"On top of our Shiraz, Sangiovese, Chenin Blanc and Colom bard varietals, I'm especially excited about the quality of this year's Merlot grapes, which has historically been very challenging to grow in Thailand. We have been experimenting with growing Merlot grapes for almost 10 years, and the plants have matured nicely, producing consistently well-balanced fruits over the past 3-4 seasons. We look forward to being amongst Thailand's first wineries in introducing locally grown Merlot this year." 

Today, Monsoon Valley produces 4 ranges of wines, as follows: Classic range primarily served in Thai restaurants around the world; Premium and Signature range served at leading hotels all over Thailand, and the Cuvée flagship range, which is made from the finest grapes from the vineyard each year.

Visitors are invited to dine at The SALA Wine Bar & Bistro or visit the vineyard, full of fun excursions throughout the year, such as vineyard tours and cycling tours, wine tastings, elephant feeding, wine safaris. Furthermore, vineyard staff strictly observe COVID-19 safety measures so that everyone can visit with confidence and harvest enjoyable experiences. 

Photo gallery:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1pAvu-MqdgjAahcUvWfmI6KULjE_S7012?usp=sharing 

For Media International, Please Contact:

Mr.Yeen Chalermvongsenee, Email: yeen.c@inspyration.co.th, Tel: +66-96-993-6659

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485274/Photo_siam_winery.jpg

 

in Evidenza