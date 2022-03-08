Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 08 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 14:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:16 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, anziani cacciano soldati da giardino - Video

13:58 Pensioni, Orlando: "Riconoscere a donne peso lavoro famigliare"

13:52 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Salvini: "Al lavoro per restituire pace a bimbi e mamme"

13:46 'Sano chi gioca', per imparare alimentazione e stili vita sani

13:33 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Stoltenberg: "Evitare allargamento conflitto"

13:25 Covid oggi Puglia, 6.026 contagi e 20 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

13:08 Altroconsumo, fino a 620 euro al mese retta asilo nido privato

13:06 Covid oggi Basilicata, 751 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 8 marzo

13:05 Guerra Ucraina, Kuliak si difende per la 'Z' sul petto: "Risposta a offese avversari"

13:04 Energia, Aiget: "Servono misure immediate per crisi prezzi"

12:45 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mattarella: "Conflitto ingiustificabile"

12:39 8 marzo, Mattarella: "Sconfitta donne che lasciano lavoro dopo nascita figlio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Celerion Expands Early Phase Clinical Pharmacology Units

08 marzo 2022 | 14.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The leader in early clinical development adds to its facilities and services to meet continually growing demand for Phase I Studies

LINCOLN, Neb., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerion, a clinical research organization (CRO) to the biopharmaceutical industry, has announced completion of additions to its research capacity and services. This includes the opening of a new Screening and Return Center, upgraded pharmacy compounding suites, expanded Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism and Excretion (ADME) laboratory capacity and fifty additional beds.

"The industry's critical need for early phase clinical research continues to validate our aggressive expansion strategy," says Phil Bach, Celerion's Vice President of Global Clinical Research. "These latest facility upgrades provide a timely boost to our overall clinical capacity, capabilities, and start up timelines even beyond the unique needs generated by a global pandemic."

The new 40,000 square foot facility adjacent to the Phoenix, Arizona (AZ) clinic is designed to increase screening capacity and cater to the participant experience. It allows Celerion to better segregate ongoing in-house clinical trials and outpatient visits and screening to increase throughput and volume. 

The addition of fifty new beds increases the total bed capacity to 350 at their Phoenix, AZ Clinical Pharmacology Unit, and brings Celerion's total global bed count to over 650 beds.  These additional units are designed for complex Phase I protocols including first-in-human, intense cardiac monitoring, Thorough QT studies and unique biomarker collections and procedures. What's more, this adds increased capacity to Celerion's core clinical pharmacology studies such as drug-drug interaction, bioavailability and bioequivalence studies.

"Multi-million dollar expansions of Celerion's Lincoln, Nebraska (NE) and Phoenix, AZ pharmacies were also made to include a USP <797> compliant clean room and individual suites that are US <795> and <800> compliant for complex extemporaneous compounding of sterile and non-sterile investigational products. The expanded pharmacy capabilities offer clients a quick and cost-effective way to start clinical trials, without the need for extensive CMC investment in the early stage of development. Dose preparations are made in "real time," enabling clients to make seamless adjustments to the dose or formulation and to respond quickly to changes in the first-in-human protocol design. All of this can deliver an accelerated timeline without the need for clients to have to work with multiple vendors."

Bach adds that doubling the ADME Lab capacity in Lincoln, NE gives clients additional flexibility in scheduling human mass balance studies. Celerion has invested in new state-of-the-art equipment and laboratory space to expand on-site scintillation counting, allowing for radioactivity recovery results to be delivered in real time. The on-site laboratory and Phase I clinical facilities offer seamless integration of services and data, he says.

"Combined with our vast experience in delivering early-stage clinical pharmacology studies, these solutions allow clients to reach clinical proof-of-concept faster," Bach adds.

About Celerion

Celerion, a global leader in early clinical research services, offers a unique combination of medical expertise, clinical operations experience, and scientific excellence that gives its clients the confidence to make fast, accurate decisions about their drug development path.

For over fifty years, Celerion has leveraged the latest operational concepts and technologies to execute safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic studies in highly controlled clinical environments. These include first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism and excretion studies, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function. In addition, Celerion offers data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring, and bioanalytical services. Our founding mission is to help our clients get their drugs to market quickly, so that they touch the lives of our family, friends and people in need around the world.

For more information, please visit www.celerion.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Maklas-Baker Associate Director, Global Marketing 1.732.306.7804 michelle.maklasbaker@celerion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1760117/Celerion_Revised_Logo_with_Tagline_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its facilities meet facility facilities
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, corridoi umanitari per evacuazione civili
News to go
Ue, anche Moldavia e Georgia chiedono adesione
News to go
94% comuni Italia a rischio frane, alluvioni ed erosione
New to go
Nuovo digitale terrestre tv, da oggi switch off nazionale
News
Istat, in Italia famiglie sempre più piccole
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 7 marzo
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Draghi a Bruxelles
News to go
Mascherine al chiuso, il monito di Cartabellotta
News to go
Caro bollette luce e gas, domani decisione su ricorso Codacons
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Mariupol assediata: in fila per acqua - Video
Ucraina, Draghi: "Russia determinata, vuole sconfiggerla" - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Odessa si prepara ad assedio - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza