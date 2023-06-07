Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 15:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:10 Ricco (Amplifon) 'abbiamo un piano di sostenibilità di 13 obiettivi'

15:07 Bianco (Lavazza): "Ai purpose di un'azienda devono corrispondere azioni"

14:54 Diga Kakhovka, l'allarme di Zelensky già a novembre: "Se salta Russia dichiara guerra al mondo"

14:44 Diga Kakhovka, case sommerse e persone sugli alberi - Video

14:43 Bper con Fnopi a sostegno alle famiglie degli infermieri

14:30 Juve, Allegri resta. Scanavino: "Allenatore mai in discussione"

13:52 Giulia Tramontano, procura chiederà rito immediato per Impagnatiello

13:47 Ambiente e Salute, al via l'Apulian One Health Meeting

13:35 Emilia Romagna, Meloni: "Tavolo permanente su alluvione in attesa commissario"

13:24 "Mancano 480mila lavoratori": allarme di Confcommercio

13:24 Salario minimo, in Italia non c'è: Lussemburgo e Germania al top

12:47 Laparocele addominale, intervento per Papa Francesco: cos'è, cause, sintomi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Celgard Takes Another Step in Energy Storage Growth as It Forms Strategic Alliance with Lithion Battery for Next-generation Battery Cells

07 giugno 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celgard, LLC (Celgard), a subsidiary of Polypore International, LP (Polypore), is pleased to announce a newly formed strategic alliance with Lithion Battery, Inc. (Lithion), whereby the two companies will undertake joint development of battery separators for next generation lithium-ion cells with Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cathode material. Through this collaborative effort, the companies will meet the ever-growing demand of supplying consistent power to those in need with energy storage systems (ESS) for uses such as micro-grid power applications. The cells could also be deployed in medical tools and military and industrial markets, where Celgard has been providing separator solutions for decades.

Through the agreement, Celgard will provide 100% of a long-term supply of lithium-ion battery separators to Lithion for use in their factories in Henderson, Nevada as well as their future 7GWh Gigafactory to be commissioned by 2026, primarily for ESS applications. Celgard will have the first opportunity to supply next-generation battery separator solutions to Lithion for all new battery developments.

Stefan Reinartz, Celgard's vice president of lithium-ion electric drive vehicle (EDV) and energy storage systems (ESS) business, said: "We look forward to further advancing Celgard® dry-process battery separator technology alongside Lithion with the end goal of providing safe and reliable solutions for ESS."

Celgard's parent company, Asahi Kasei, may also support Lithion's cell manufacturing requirements and will explore opportunities to leverage its diversified international manufacturing base to support the global LFP supply chain needs for plastics and thermal retardant materials.

About Celgard and Polypore

Celgard specializes in solvent-free, coated and uncoated, dry-process microporous membranes used as separators that are a major component of lithium-ion batteries. Celgard's battery separator technology is important to the performance of lithium-ion batteries for electric drive vehicles, energy storage systems and other applications.

Celgard, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polypore International, LP, an Asahi Kasei Company.

Polypore is a global company with facilities in nine countries specializing in microporous membranes used in electric and nonelectric vehicles, energy storage systems and specialty applications. Visit www.celgard.com and www.polypore.com.

About Lithion Battery

Lithion is a vertically integrated manufacturer of primary & secondary battery cells, rechargeable & non-rechargeable battery packs and battery modules.

They have two 80,000 square foot facilities, with one operating as a fully automated production line dedicated to cell and battery pack assembly, located in Henderson, Nevada.

Lithion works closely with OEM and end users to provide custom, power solutions for critical applications where reliability is paramount. They offer a full range of in-house engineering, design, and testing capabilities - providing one-stop, comprehensive energy & power solutions. Visit www.lithionbattery.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2093050/Celgard_PR_Image_Lithion_Alliance_ESS_v2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881744/Celgard_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/celgard-takes-another-step-in-energy-storage-growth-as-it-forms-strategic-alliance-with-lithion-battery-for-next-generation-battery-cells-301842672.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN19752 en US ICT Energia Energia ICT Chimica_E_Farmacia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Celgard Takes Another Step industrial markets companies will meet compagnia
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr, monito Ocse: ritardi potrebbero ridurre crescita Pil
News to go
Distruzione diga, Zelensky lancia allarme: "Enorme chiazza di petrolio verso il Mar Nero"
News to go
Alimenti, in un anno sequestrate oltre 8mila tonnellate cibo irregolare
News to go
Pil, Istat alza le stime di crescita: +1,2% nel 2023
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky a Zuppi: "Cessate il fuoco non porterà a pace"
News to go
Alfredo Cospito trasferito nuovamente nel carcere di Sassari
News to go
Navi e aerei alla Colombia, indagati D'Alema e Profumo
News to go
Decreto Pa, Camera conferma fiducia al governo
News to go
Meloni in missione lampo in Tunisia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le ultime notizie di oggi
News to go
Decreto Pa, oggi il voto di fiducia alla Camera
News to go
Maltempo, nuovo nubifragio sulle Marche
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza