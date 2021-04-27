Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 28 Aprile 2021
Aggiornato: 23:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:21 Real Madrid-Chelsea 1-1, Benzema risponde a Pulisic

23:02 Video Grillo, giornalista: “Pentito?”. E lui fa il segno ‘V’

22:57 Galli e Bonaccini, il video dello scontro in tv

22:35 Galli-Bonaccini, lite in video a Cartabianca

22:03 Decreto Covid, c'è il via libera della Camera

21:25 Covid Liguria, oggi 217 contagi e 11 morti: bollettino 27 aprile

21:23 Recovery Plan e Sud, De Luca contro Draghi

20:35 Covid Usa, stop mascherine all'aperto per vaccinati

20:19 Coprifuoco, Meloni: "Nemmeno il terribile Conte è arrivato a tanto"

20:16 Recovery, Raggi: "Roma si conquisterà i fondi e vincerà la sfida"

20:10 Covid Italia, dopo 50 giorni terapie intensive nei parametri

19:43 M5S, rumours su nuovi addii

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Celigo Appoints John Bruggeman Chief Marketing Officer

27 aprile 2021 | 12.13
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Veteran CMO to lead and scale Celigo's marketing organization to drive company through next phase of growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for business and technical users, today announced John Bruggeman has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). After successive quarters of record growth due to new customer acquisition, as well as rapid expansion within existing customer deployments, Celigo will consolidate all of its marketing efforts under its first CMO.

"John is a transformational marketing leader and I couldn't be more excited he's joining our team," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO, Celigo. "His experience and success leading marketing for some of the most iconic tech companies during their explosive growth stage will play an instrumental role as Celigo enters into its next phase."

"The new generation of winning organizations are defined by how well they're able to connect and automate the data flowing throughout their critical business processes," said John Bruggeman, chief marketing officer, Celigo. "Celigo has emerged as the company that enables these organizations to leverage the full power of business applications in real time and at massive scale. I look forward to partnering with our customers and partner community to help them unlock business results that were previously out of reach."

Additional Resources

celigo.com/customersintegrator.ioceligo.com/partnersceligo.com/careers

About Celigo

Celigo is the next-generation Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) built for both IT professionals and business users that easily connects and automates processes across thousands of applications. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo allows users to quickly build, manage and handoff complex integrations at scale, requiring fewer IT resources and lowering the total cost of ownership. For more information and to start integrating for free, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contact: Rico Andrade, 650-793-3537

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/471760/Celigo_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Bruggeman Chief marketing scale Celigo's marketing organization lead
Vedi anche
Draghi e il lapsus al Senato: "Onorevoli deputati..."
Variante indiana, Crisanti: "Potrebbe sfuggire al vaccino"
De Luca: "Agnelli è un infiltrato alla Juve"
Università, ministra Messa: "Sessione laurea estiva sarà in presenza"
Ultimo e lo show a sorpresa a Fiumicino
Curcio: "AstraZeneca e J&J disponibili per under 60 ma non subito"
Riaperture, Fedriga: "Mi auguro di sentire presto Draghi"
Sileri: "Coprifuoco alle 23? Aspettiamo 2 settimane"
Vaia: "Continuiamo ad aprire, diamo coraggio a italiani"
Johnson & Johnson, Breton: "Da Ema buona notizia, accelera vaccinazione"
Lombardia zona arancione, Fontana: "Zona gialla possibile"
Boschi contro Grillo: "Vergognoso"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza