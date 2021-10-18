Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 18 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 22:24
comunicato stampa

Celigo is First and Only iPaaS Company to Automate Business Processes Across Multiple Cloud Applications Using a Single Prebuilt Integration

18 ottobre 2021 | 15.05
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Celigo Business Process Automations offer end-to-end business process flows, accelerating operational excellence and breakaway growth for mid-market companies

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo, the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market, has announced availability of the first and only business process automation products that can integrate multiple cloud-based applications to a central hub application. Using the hub as a central source or destination, teams can use drop-down menus and out-of-the-box workflows to quickly automate an entire business process by integrating all of the required applications into a single, cohesive flow. The new Celigo products apply best practices using embedded business logic to eliminate manual processes, ensure data integrity across the organization, and enable end-to-end process automation without the need for scarce, expensive technical resources.

"Before using the Celigo platform, we were spending hours and hours on manual processes and suffering from disconnected data and workflows," said Jeremy Vandenberg, IT information analyst at MOTIS Brands. "Now we can complete an entire automation in a fraction of the time and have a more holistic view of the entire process, enabling us to make more informed business decisions."

"Celigo has reimagined the value of an iPaaS by delivering more business impact while reducing the need for engineering resources," said Jan Arendtsz, founder and CEO of Celigo. "By moving beyond simple point-to-point integrations and offering a truly connected end-to-end workflow that is anchored in one hub application, we are enabling our customers to achieve operational excellence and breakaway growth through optimal business process automation."

Immediately available globally are three Business Process Automation products:

Data Warehouse Business Process AutomationPayout-to-Reconciliation Business Process AutomationEmployee Onboarding & Offboarding Business Process Automation

Data Warehouse Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates the extraction of source data from an unlimited number of business applications and then automatically loads it into a data warehouse such as Snowflake, BigQuery or Amazon Redshift.

Benefits include:

Payout-to-Reconciliation Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates the reconciliation of payment transactions processed through a payment gateway, such as PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Pay or Braintree, with order data contained in an ERP system.

Benefits include:

Employee Onboarding & Offboarding Business Process Automation:

Celigo automates onboarding and offboarding logistics by connecting human resources information systems such as ADP, SAP SuccessFactors, and BambooHR to other applications for activities such as payroll and provisioning.

Benefits include:

To learn more about how Celigo can optimize your company's end-to-end business process automation, join the virtual launch event s daily November 9-11, 2021 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. 

About CeligoCeligo is the leading Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) provider for the mid-market.  Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, press only:BLASTmedia for Celigo317.806.1900celigo@blastmedia.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653390/celigo_Logo.jpg

 

