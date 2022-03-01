Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 09:50
Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP® Business ByDesign® Now Available on SAP Store

01 marzo 2022 | 09.06
By integrating with the SAP® Business ByDesign® solution, Celigo's solution delivers optimized ecommerce operations through end-to-end business process automation

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo Inc., a leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) company for the mid-market, today announced that its Shopify Integration app for the SAP Business ByDesign solution is now available on  SAP ®  Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. Celigo's solution enables both IT and non-IT users to set up and manage order-to-cash automations between SAP Business ByDesign and Shopify and to optimize ecommerce operations, allowing businesses to scale.

"As online shopping overtakes a major part of retail sales, companies are being forced to improve their ecommerce operations to compete," said Randal Davis, Director of Channel Sales at Celigo. "Providing customers and the partners who serve them with the ability to automate ecommerce processes will expedite digital transformation across the entire business, giving those customers a competitive advantage as their companies grow."

The availability of Celigo's Shopify Integration for SAP Business ByDesign on SAP Store will enable IT, line-of-business teams, and functional consultants to easily automate both common and custom ecommerce business processes with these unique capabilities and features:

iPaaS

"As more and more sales move online, it's important for merchants to provide a frictionless customer experience in a scalable way," continued Davis. "Celigo is a proven leader in ecommerce automation, particularly around Shopify and ERP integrations. A significant portion of Black Friday/Cyber Monday orders placed on Shopify storefronts moved through Celigo; the fact that Celigo experienced zero downtime despite a 10x spike in data volume highlights our expertise and scalability to handle high-volume Shopify merchants."

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Celigo is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. As such, it is empowered to build, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology.

About CeligoCeligo is the leading enterprise-wide Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for the mid-market. Named a G2 Best Software for 2021, Celigo enables breakaway growth, controlled cost management, and superior customer experiences by ensuring that every process -- at any level of the organization -- can be automated in the most optimal way. For more information, visit www.celigo.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see  https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:BLASTmedia for Celigo317.806.1900celigo@blastmedia.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653390/celigo_Logo.jpg

