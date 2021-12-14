Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 14 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:51 Green pass, revoca a positivi: ok del Garante privacy

16:48 Covid oggi Emilia, 1.845 contagi e 23 morti: bollettino 14 dicembre

16:32 Zambrano (Cni): 'Sismabonus è un risparmio, non un costo per Stato'

16:26 Renoldi Bracco: "Dal 2023 nuovo mezzo di contrasto più efficace"

16:24 Focolaio covid Nba, stop partite Chicago Bulls

16:14 Covid Usa oggi e variante Omicron, "in arrivo nuova grande ondata"

16:09 Indagine EY-Swg: "Pandemia ha influito su abitudini consumo, ruolo aziende strategico"

16:03 Covid Svizzera oggi, 8.163 contagi: via libera a vaccini bimbi 5-11

16:00 Variante Omicron Gb, "contagi raddoppiano ogni due giorni"

15:56 Covid oggi Alto Adige, 473 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre

15:49 Covid oggi VdA, 103 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre

15:42 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 239 contagi: bollettino 14 dicembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CellCarta acquires Biogazelle to strengthen its genomic capabilities and expand into digital PCR (dPCR) services

14 dicembre 2021 | 13.26
LETTURA: 3 minuti

This acquisition solidifies CellCarta's leadership position in genomic services with a unique combination of assay development and global clinical trial sample analysis capabilities covering a comprehensive range of established and cutting-edge genomic technologies.

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CellCarta, a leading global provider of precision medicine laboratory services, announced today the acquisition of Biogazelle ("Biogazelle"), a leader in genomic testing solutions. Located in Ghent (Belgium), Biogazelle develops and deploys high-end digital PCR (dPCR), quantitative PCR (qPCR) and RNASeq assays for its pharmaceutical and biotech industry clients.

With decades of experience in gene expression analysis, the Biogazelle team is uniquely positioned and skilled in the application of quantitative PCR and digital PCR. Co-founders Jan Hellemans and Jo Vandesompele are internationally recognized for setting standards in gene expression analysis. Biogazelle, a Ghent University spin-off with the financial support of BNP Paribas Fortis and the investment funds of Qbic, PMV and the Fournier-Majoie Foundation, was the first European laboratory to offer the dPCR technology and is still at the forefront of dPCR-based research. The group also provides dedicated RNA sequencing workflows on clinical samples such as liquid biopsies and FFPE tissues.

"Biogazelle's exceptional genomics expertise will enable CellCarta to further support its clients' therapeutic development strategies, offering them key solutions to address their clinical challenges and move their immunology and other programs forward" said Martin LeBlanc, CEO of CellCarta. Acquiring Biogazelle strengthens CellCarta's growth strategy to become the leading provider of precision medicine services and will allow the organization to extend genomic services from discovery to clinical settings. "We are very excited to join forces with CellCarta. With both organizations driven by scientific excellence and innovation, it's the logical next step for us to maximally leverage our know-how and services on a truly global scale." said Roel Sterken, CEO of Biogazelle.

While continuing to offer its current breadth of genomic services, Biogazelle will become CellCarta's Center of Excellence for the development of complex genomic biomarker assays. The acquisition allows CellCarta to expand its offering to clients in fields with high demand in genomic analysis, such as immuno-oncology and cell and gene therapy.

About CellCartaCellCarta is a leading provider of specialized precision medicine laboratory services to the biopharmaceutical industry. Leveraging its integrated analytical platforms in immunology, histopathology, proteomics and genomics, as well as related specimen collection and logistics services, CellCarta supports the entire drug development cycle, from discovery to late-stage clinical trials. The company operates globally with 10 facilities located in Canada, USA, Belgium, Australia, and China.

For more information:  cellcarta.com

About Biogazelle    Biogazelle offers expert laboratory services in nucleic acid quantification (gene expression, mutation and copy number analysis, antisense oligonucleotide screening) to support its customers in their development of diagnostics and therapeutics. Customized workflows for clinically relevant samples – from liquid biopsies to fixed tissues – are available. In addition, Biogazelle's advanced RNA biomarker development program offers an end- to-end solution from RNA biomarker panel discovery (including liquid biopsies) to the development of a PCR-based molecular diagnostic test. Biogazelle also serves as a specialty lab in the field of clinical trials and in routine diagnostic settings.

For more information: biogazelle.com

     

Media Contact for CellCarta: Prosek Partners, Jackie Schofield, Jschofield@prosek.com; CellCarta, Guylaine Galipeau, Global Marketing Director, CellCarta, ggalipeau@caprion.com; Biogazelle, Roel Sterken, CEO, Biogazelle, +32/470.888.700, Roel.sterken@biogazelle.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708958/CellCarta_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1708959/CellCarta_Biogazelle_2.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Economia_E_Finanza sample trial range global clinical trial
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, obbligo vaccinale scuola: regole da domani
News to go
Multa ai commercianti che non accettano il bancomat
News to go
Stato emergenza 2022, verso ok proroga
News to go
Stop ai licenziamenti su WhatsApp e Teams
News to go
Torino, sgominata banda specializzata in furti ad anziani
Giornalista Tg1 sequestrata in Romania da senatrice no vax - Video
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 13 dicembre
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo in terzo trimestre 2021
News to go
Qualità della vita, Trieste al primo posto in Italia
News to go
Covid oggi Regno Unito, primo morto per variante Omicron
News to go
Draghi vede Conte: focus su manovra e pandemia
News to go
Champions League, il sorteggio bis degli ottavi
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza