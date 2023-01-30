Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 30 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 17:37
comunicato stampa

Cellebrite and The Exodus Road Continue Combatting Human Trafficking in Brazil

30 gennaio 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

In 2022, nine operations resulted in the direct intervention of 152 survivors and arrests of 20 perpetrators of human trafficking

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va. and COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, and The Exodus Road, an international nonprofit organization specializing in disrupting human trafficking, today announced the impact of their collaboration in 2022 in Brazil.

As a result of Cellebrite’s collaboration alongside The Exodus Road in Brazil with Brazil leading law enforcement organizations, nine successful operations were performed separately by the Brazil Federal Police, Border Police, and the Ministry of Public Labor in 2022.

The nine cases led to the direct intervention of 152 survivors of human trafficking and 20 perpetrators being held accountable. Despite the magnitude of this victory, the individual stories must not be overlooked. These individuals are people from all walks of life, ranging in age and nationality, who have been enslaved, exploited sexually, trafficked or forced into begging. The results from 2022 are a stark and vivid reminder that the fight against human trafficking is far from over. Cellebrite and The Exodus Road are committed to the mission of ending human trafficking in all forms.

“We are pleased to see our partnership with The Exodus Road have a significant impact in Brazil’s efforts to combat human trafficking,” said Marque Teegardin, President of Cellebrite Americas. “Cellebrite is committed to providing The Exodus Road with funding and in-kind solutions and services that support the growth of The Exodus Road’s training programs and play an important role in the fight against human trafficking.”

“In these cases and others, Cellebrite’s contributions have empowered law enforcement, through the use of training curriculum and technology, in critical points of case development,” commented Matt Parker, Co-founder and Chief Strategist at The Exodus Road. “The Exodus Road is grateful to have such a committed and robust partnership on the front lines of our work to disrupt human-trafficking crime.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

About The Exodus RoadThe Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human-trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 1900 survivors and the arrests of 1000 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.     

In September 2021, The Exodus Road launched TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online, multimedia training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking and educates viewers with methods for identifying signs of trafficking and how to intervene. The organization is also launching a similar training throughout Brazil designed specifically for law enforcement partners. In November, the nonprofit opened Freedom Home in Thailand to house survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Exodus Road combats human trafficking in the U.S., Thailand, Brazil, the Philippines, India and in another Latin American country, undisclosed for security reasons.

For additional information on what you can do to help stop trafficking, please visit The Exodus Road’s website at https://theexodusroad.com/, or on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Cellebrite Contacts

MediaVictor CooperPublic Relations and Corporate Communications DirectorVictor.cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

Investors

Investor Relationsinvestors@cellebrite.com

The Exodus Road Contacts

Mackenzie SpillaneDirector of Media RelationsMackenzie@theexodusroad.com+1 719-648-4291

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cellebrite DI Ltd USA Vienna CLBT IL0011794802 http//cellebrite.com Regan Durkin US Telecommunications Mobile Telecommunications Human Trafficking Cellebrite Law Enforcement Exodus Road road strada nine operations resulted bambino
