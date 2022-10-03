Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 03 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:46
comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Appoints Adv. Ayala Berler Shapira as General Counsel

03 ottobre 2022 | 13.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (Nasdaq: CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced that Ayala Berler Shapira has been named General Counsel (GC) of the company.

As part of the company’s further growth Ayala Berler Shapira will strategically manage all legal aspects and will assume complete responsibility and lead the legal and compliance organization of Cellebrite. She will be a member of Cellebrite’s executive management team.

Ayala brings 27 years of experience in both global technology companies and in some of the leading law firms in Israel. Prior to joining Cellebrite, Ayala served as Deputy GC of Amdocs, where she led the global business and corporate legal domains, supported the company’s M&A activity, and served as Head of Compliance. Before that, she was the GC of Jungo, an Israeli software company operating in the telecommunication market.

Ayala holds a dual degree in Law and Business Administration (LL.B, B.A) from Tel-Aviv University and is a member of the Israeli and New York State Bar Associations.

Yossi Carmil, Chief Executive Officer of Cellebrite, comments: “We are thrilled to have Ayala join the Cellebrite family and management team. As Cellebrite continues to develop, the GC’s role is expanding, and is becoming increasingly significant for executing the company’s strategy and growth plans. I am confident that Ayala will serve as a great business partner, and that under her leadership, the legal and compliance teams will fiercely continue developing our infrastructure to support Cellebrite’s strategy and business goals in a constantly evolving regulatory environment.”

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite’s (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite MediaVictor CooperPublic Relations and Corporate Communications DirectorVictor.Cooper@cellebrite.com+1 404.804.5910

