Martedì 24 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 15:04
comunicato stampa

Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions 2023 Industry Trends Report Finds 70 Percent of eDiscovery Professionals State Accessing Data Offsite Is a Major Endpoint Collection Problem

24 gennaio 2023 | 13.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Hybrid work causing major data collection headaches for eDiscovery professionals, slowing down corporate fraud, IP theft and sexual assault investigations

Collecting data from offsite mobile devices, chat apps and remote employees are some of the top challenges faced by corporate investigators

PETAH TIKVA, Israel and TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A study commissioned by digital intelligence leader Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT) has revealed that hybrid work is creating major data collection headaches for eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators and is slowing down corporate fraud, IP theft and sexual harassment investigations.

The data reveals that both in-house and agency investigators are facing new challenges caused by the pandemic-induced rise in hybrid and remote working. The top three issues highlighted by respondents are as follows:

The data, gathered from 550 eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators in 45 countries, also illustrates how the abundance of chat and collaboration tools – again accelerated by the pandemic – is spreading digital evidence across a broadening range of platforms.

Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions’ Endpoint Inspector helps relieve these pain points by:

Ken Basore, General Manager at Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions comments: “This study clearly shows that the rise in hybrid working is creating new challenges for investigators such as remote data extraction and the splintering of data across emerging collaboration tools. Organizations must equip professionals with the people, skills and technology required to extract, analyze, manage and store remote digital evidence. If these investments aren’t made, there will be real world consequences including rising cases of business fraud, growing, exposure to civil litigation, possible adverse judgments, unrecoverable financial losses and victims of workplace crimes that do not get the justice they need.”

Joe Pochron, Digital Forensics & Insider Threat Lead, Forensic & Integrity Services Ernst & Young LLP: “As you can see from Cellebrite’s Industry Trends survey, remote collection is growing more and more important for eDiscovery professionals. The growing landscape of collaboration tools provides a deluge of information to investigate. Thankfully, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions provides the tools necessary to zone in on the data needed for corporate examinations.”

The report, which can be downloaded here, contains a wealth of data about the different ways corporate investigators and third-party service providers are using digital evidence. It contains actionable recommendations for organizations looking to enhance their remote collection capabilities and management of digital artefacts.

About Cellebrite Cellebrite’s (NASDAQ: CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com .

About Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions

In a world that’s evolving rapidly, Cellebrite Enterprise Solutions looks beyond the horizon to design solutions to keep data within reach, transform it, and reveal important insights to protect your business and employees. From headquarters to home office, eDiscovery professionals and corporate investigators can access endpoints anywhere with Cellebrite’s enterprise solution offerings.

Media

Victor CooperPublic Relations and Corporate Communications Director+1 404 804 5910victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

Investors

Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
