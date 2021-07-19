Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021
Centre for Information Policy Leadership President Bojana Bellamy Named to POLITICO's Tech 28

19 luglio 2021 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that POLITICO has named Centre for Information Policy Leadership President Bojana Bellamy among its Tech 28, the news organization's inaugural list of top "rulemakers, rulebreakers and visionaries" shaping the future of technology in Europe and beyond.

Bojana Bellamy, President of Centre for Information Policy Leadership

London-based Bellamy was ranked among the Tech 28's key rulemakers for her work leading CIPL, Hunton Andrews Kurth's global privacy and data policy think tank. POLITICO cited Bellamy's access to key regulators tasked with enforcing Europe's flagship privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation.

In its profile of Bellamy, POLITICO also highlighted the impact of CIPL, now in its 20th year of operation: "With Chinese titans Huawei and Tencent, as well as America's Big Tech elite – Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon – on their books, CIPL's membership reads like a Who's Who of tech influence."

