Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 05 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:04 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 1.279 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 5 ottobre

13:54 E' morta Franca Fendi, lutto nel mondo della moda

13:53 Elezioni 2022, D'Alema: "Non ho votato M5S, contro di me campagna vergognosa"

13:50 Difetti visivi, nasce Fondazione OneSight EssilorLuxottica Italia

13:39 Bari, docente picchiato a scuola dopo nota a studentessa

13:31 Brigata Aosta in Libano, missione evacuazione sanitaria

13:04 Nobel per la Chimica 2022 a Bertozzi, Meldal e Sharpless

13:04 Fdi, Meloni in sede partito per esecutivo nazionale

12:49 Addio al manager di Stato Gioacchino Albanese

12:47 Covid, ecco i sintomi che crescono anche un anno dopo infezione

12:46 Strage piazza della Loggia Brescia, chiesto rinvio a giudizio per Zorzi e Toffaloni

12:37 Influenza, nel Lazio al via campagna: vaccini spray per bimbi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Centrica Extends its Relationship with Cognizant to Manage its Application and IT Infrastructure Landscape

05 ottobre 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

New engagement with UK's largest energy services provider strengthens Cognizant's position as Centrica's leading services partner for its digital journey

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant today announced that it has extended its long-standing relationship with Centrica, the largest supplier of energy and energy services to the United Kingdom, to deliver business critical services encompassing application testing and management of its IT infrastructure landscape.

As part of the new contract, Cognizant will provide a combination of application, non-production environment management and testing, and cloud infrastructure support. Through the creation of a more holistic and integrated IT engagement, Cognizant will enable a more efficient, cost-competitive, and integrated service. Centrica will benefit from flexibility to scale integrated application, infrastructure and testing services up or down, enhanced performance of its IT infrastructure, and consumer-facing applications with improved availability and responsiveness to enhance user experiences for Centrica's ten million end-customers.

"As the energy industry changes, our ability to adapt and evolve is of critical importance, so that we make things simpler for our customers and their busy lives," said Darren Miles, Group Chief Information Officer, Centrica. "As such, we are pleased to continue working with Cognizant as a reliable and experienced technology partner that understands our business and is able to deliver mission-critical systems that are fundamental to our journey."

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing relationship with Centrica and the opportunity to bring our expertise to bear at a time when the energy markets and utility industry as a whole are faced with unprecedented volatility and public scrutiny," said Rohit Gupta, Managing Director, UK&I, Cognizant. "We are delighted to continue building on our relationship with the UK's leading energy and energy services supplier."

Since 2005, Cognizant has provided Centrica with a broad range of consulting, AIA, data, cloud and digital engineering services, including SAP business transformation services, addressing the need for accelerated digital transformation, agility, speed and infrastructure security.

About Centrica

Centrica is a leading international energy services and solutions provider focused on satisfying the changing needs of their customers and enabling the transition to a lower carbon future. Centrica's business is founded on a 200-year heritage of serving people. Centrica supplies energy and services to over 10 million customer accounts in the UK and Ireland through strong brands such as British Gas and Dyno, supported by circa 7000 field engineers.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

U.S.

Jodi Sorensen

jodi.sorensen@cognizant.com

Europe / APAC

Christina Schneider 

christina.schneider@cognizant.com 

India  

Rashmi Vasisht                        

rashmi.vasisht@cognizant.com

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1794711/Cognizant_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/centrica-extends-its-relationship-with-cognizant-to-manage-its-application-and-it-infrastructure-landscape-301639401.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Energia Altro ICT Energia Economia_E_Finanza Infrastructure Landscape as Centrica's leading energy services provider Centrica Extends
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas russo, riprese forniture verso l'Italia
News to go
Trapani, neonato abbandonato in sacchetto plastica
News to go
Champions League sorride a italiane, chi vince e chi stravince
News to go
Via libera a caricabatteria unico
News to go
Superlega, Ceferin risponde a presidente Real Madrid
News to go
Caro bollette in parrocchia, le 'ricette' contro i rincari
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Pandemia non è sconfitta"
News to go
Siria, ad Angela Merkel premio Nansen per i Rifugiati dell'Unhcr
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Impossibile negoziare con Putin"
News to go
Taranto, traffico droga e armi: 15 arresti
News to go
Champions League 2022, le partite di oggi
News to go
Caro bollette, le regole per risparmiare
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza