Domenica 27 Febbraio 2022
CEO OF PREMISE, MAURY BLACKMAN, CATEGORICALLY DENIES IT ASKED ITS UKRAINIAN APP USERS TO DO ANYTHING TO HELP THE RUSSIANS - CONDEMNS RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE AS "ILLEGAL AND OUTRAGEOUS"

26 febbraio 2022
LETTURA: 1 minuti

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise, today issued the following statement:

Premise strongly supports Ukraine and the Ukrainian people defending themselves against this illegal and outrageous invasion of their sovereignty by the Russian government and Mr. Putin.

Premise categorically denies it has asked any of its Ukrainian contributors – individuals choosing to perform research on the Premise App for pay – to help the Russian military or any Russians. The public statement of the Ukraine Defense Ministry that has gotten circulation is incorrect.  

Prior to the invasion, Premise and its customers supportive of Ukraine requested our contributors to take surveys on their smartphones and photos to understand citizens' perceptions. Our previous findings from these surveys have been shared publicly on our website, social media, and in the press.  

However, given the dangerous situation in Ukraine since the invasion, we have today sent out instructions to all Ukraine Premise contributors stop doing any activity on the Premise App until further notice.

We have also been accused on social media of asking contributors to choose to use phosphorus or any other method to target Ukrainian buildings or infrastructure. That allegation is totally false.

About PremisePremise is a crowdsourced insights company. Our technology mobilizes communities of global smartphone users to source actionable data in real-time, cost-effectively, and with the visibility you need. In more than 125 countries and 37 languages, we find Data for Every Decision™. To learn more, please visit www.premise.com.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
