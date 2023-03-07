Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 07 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 14:05
Ceres Imaging Expands Its Agriculture Data Analytics Solutions to Europe

07 marzo 2023 | 12.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The data analytics company has announced new expansion in Portugal and Spain, continuing its successful global growth.

LISBON, Portugal, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres Imaging, the data analytics company that builds precision agriculture solutions to reduce risk and improve sustainability outcomes, is announcing its expansion into Portugal and Spain.

Ceres got its start over a decade ago in California's silicon valley area, and today helps many of the world's largest agriculture land holders detect underperforming assets and identify opportunities for the highest ROI in their portfolios. With more than 11 billion individual plant-level measurements captured across 22 million acres and more than 40 crop types—Ceres can model yield impacts and investment ROI in ways other companies can't.

As part of its launch Ceres has built a local customer support team and has established a network of pilots for its high resolution imagery that are flying throughout the major growing areas.

"We are encouraged by our reception so far in the region. We are looking forward to leveraging our expertise, based on our experiences in North America, Australia, and Latin America, to help farming enterprises protect their yields and manage their scarce natural resources," said Ramsey Masri, CEO of Ceres Imaging.

Ceres is used by global farming enterprises to protect yield and improve sustainability outcomes, including water efficiency and nutrient use efficiency. With Ceres managers can:

Ceres' holistic view combines high-resolution imagery, integrations with IoT field sensors, and satellite-based analytics to forecast yield risk and help users take action. Ceres is unique among data analytics companies in offering high resolution thermal imagery and plant-level insights with a delivery turnaround time of 48 hours or less. While other data companies show pixels of a whole field, often mixing soil and ground cover with crop information, Ceres uses convolutional neural networks to measure just the crop and provide quantifiable insights on a per plant basis.  With quantified feedback on what's working, it's easier to prioritize resources and respond quickly to changing conditions in the field.

About Ceres ImagingAt Ceres Imaging, we build AI-driven solutions that protect yield and advance climate resiliency. We believe the future of agriculture depends on building the right tools to help farmers, insurers, lenders and sustainability partners make the most of their limited resources. By combining in field data with advanced analytics and proprietary high-resolution imagery, we're building more profitable and more sustainable agriculture operations. For more information, visit ceresimaging.net.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015740/Water_Stress_Index_3D_View.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1014849/Ceres_Imaging_new_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ceres-imaging-expands-its-agriculture-data-analytics-solutions-to-europe-301762752.html

