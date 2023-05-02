Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Maggio 2023
Certif-ID raises €1.6 million in Seed Funding to digitise skilled manpower recruitment

02 maggio 2023 | 13.09
Certif-ID plans to use the funds for further development of the technology platform and further expansion into Asia

COLOGNE, Germany and BANGALORE, India, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certif-ID International GmbH, a blockchain-based 'Future of Work' platform for international skilled professionals, has successfully closed a seed financing of 1.6 million Euro led by NRW-Bank and the angel investors Andreas Weinberger, Malte Pollmann (Supervisory Board Utimaco Group), Jörg Will (Partner at IFP Executive Search) and Michael Bernhörster (Head of Advisory, Schilling Group). With the continued support of TÜV Rheinland, Certif-ID plans to use the funds to expand its activities in Asia and Europe and to further develop its technology platform.

Tim Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Certif-ID said, "The demand for skilled manpower across the world has never been stronger. Yet the recruitment, skill verification and visa issuance processes are slow to adapt. The urgent need to automate and digitise these processes is crucial to minimise any adverse economic impact. "

Markus Dohm, Certif-ID's second Co-Founder, added, "We are also thrilled to be supported by NRW-Bank with their relaunched NRW.SeedCap program."

Certif-ID focuses on automating and digitising the recruitment process to verify skills and issue visas for internationally skilled professionals, particularly in healthcare, engineering, and logistics. The company's TalentSure product line has more than 300,000 registered users from 32 countries and offers 16,000 job offers. The platform uses blockchain technology to bring transparency and trust to candidates' application documents.

Certif-ID also offers a second product line, CredSure, which is a SaaS platform that supports companies in digitising credentials and anchoring them to blockchain for instant verification. Education providers issue digital badges to their graduates, which can be used to showcase and verify their newly acquired competencies that match industry demand.

About Certif-ID

Certif-ID is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions that build trust in International technical recruitment. Our technology and service portfolio digitises credentials, builds verifiable talent pipelines, automates skill recognition and minimises cross-border recruitment efforts.

TalentSure by Certif-ID is a platform that connects verified professionals with employers, streamlines recruitment and automates processes.

CredSure by Certif-ID is a SaaS platform that supports companies in digitising their certificates and opening up a modern way of digital communication for graduates via badges.

Certif-ID was founded in 2020 in Cologne and employs 20 people in India and Germany.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2067696/Certif_ID.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/certif-id-raises-1-6-million-in-seed-funding-to-digitise-skilled-manpower-recruitment-301813048.html

in Evidenza