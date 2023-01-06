Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:59 Elezioni regionali Lazio 2023, D'Amato: "M5S non vuole accordo"

21:35 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 7 gennaio 2023

20:51 Valtellina, sciatore si schianta contro cannone sparaneve: morto

20:32 Elezioni regionali Lazio 2023, D'Amato firma la candidatura

20:16 Geo Barents assegnata al porto di Ancona. Msf: "Troppo lontano"

20:04 Juve-Udinese 1-0, gol di Danilo e Allegri sale

19:44 Primarie Pd, Schlein propone voto online. Bonaccini: "Preferisco occuparmi di altro"

18:30 Vialli, Pessotto: "Ciao Luca, non ti dimenticheremo mai"

18:28 Ucraina, Zelensky sospende cittadinanza a preti filorussi. Russia: "Satanismo"

18:11 Elezioni Lombardia, Comitato nord: "No di Fontana a nostro supporto, prendiamo atto"

17:47 Per tweet contro Renzi moglie Brunetta dovrà pagare 20mila euro

17:24 Fiorentina-Sassuolo 2-1, gol di Saponara e González

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CES 2023: Pantum Unveils All-New CP2100/CM2100 Color Laser Printer Series with Exceptional Color Performance

06 gennaio 2023 | 20.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantum, a leading printing solution provider that develops, manufactures and distributes laser printers and toner cartridges, unveiled its new CP2100/CM2100 color laser printer series at CES 2023, the world's largest and most influential tech exhibition.

The new printer, capable of high-speed color printing with outstanding color performance, is specially designed for creative studios, artistic professionals, and offices.

The CP2100/CM2100 series is bringing unrivaled performance and an optimized printing experience:

In addition to the new release, Pantum is also showcasing a lineup of flagship printer products at CES 2023, including the Elite Series, 3-in-1 monochrome laser printer M7310DW, A3 printers, label printers and A4 scanners.

The Elite Series is a premium collection of six models, delivering ultimate productivity with high-speed printing up to 40ppm for A4 papers and 42ppm for letters. With a maximum monthly printing volume of 80,000 pages, the series is boosted by advanced designs including 30K-page long-life drum unit, separate drum and toner design that are both environmentally and budget-friendly.

The M7310DW from the M7310 series launched in 2022 has one-pass double side scanning function that significantly improves efficiency. It achieves 33ppm when printing A4-sized papers and also features a 3.5-inch touch display, separate drum and toner design, convenient functions including direct printing of documents from USB flash drives, and confidential printing with enhanced privacy protection of important documents.

The single-function model CP2100 series will be officially launched on the market in February 2023, while the multi-function model CM2100 will be released in June 2023.

With a strong commitment to product innovation, Pantum will continually improve and optimize its product portfolio to bring more diverse printer options and solutions to both enterprise and family users.

About Pantum

Founded in 2010, Pantum is a printer manufacturer, with its business covering printers, printing materials, and printing solutions and services. In 2011, Pantum began its overseas expansion with a current global footprint of dozens of countries. With its patented technology, Pantum is committed to meeting evolving printing needs by offering economical, user-friendly, and energy-efficient products as well as reliable printing solutions. Today, Pantum is now also bringing greater value to its customers through its cost-effective products and premium services.

For more information, please visit our website, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978704/Pantum_New_CP2100_CM2100_Color_Laser_Printer_Series.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ces-2023-pantum-unveils-all-new-cp2100cm2100-color-laser-printer-series-with-exceptional-color-performance-301715655.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79740 en US ICT Altro Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza printer Series at laser printer Series stampante CP2100/CM2100
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "Almeno 453 i bambini uccisi in guerra"
News to go
Migranti, 73 soccorsi dalla Geo Barents
News to go
Lotteria Italia 2023, in tabaccheria di Bologna premio da 5 milioni
News to go
Covid, test obbligatorio per chi viene da Cina in altri 4 Paesi
News to go
Il Tricolore compie 226 anni
News to go
Primarie Pd, dem divisi sulla data
News to go
Ucraina, Mosca: "Russia rispetta tregua ma Kiev bombarda"
News to go
Papa: "Non adoriamo falsi idoli che seducono con il potere"
News to go
Serie A, il calendario
News to go
Addio a Gianluca Vialli, morto l'ex calciatore
News to go
Dazn, ancora disservizi alla ripresa del campionato
News to go
Ucraina, Putin ordina cessate il fuoco per il Natale ortodosso
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza