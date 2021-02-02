Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi Launch the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 Patients" and Announce Today's Global Release of the "R Plus Health" Free App

02 febbraio 2021 | 02.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CF PharmTech, Inc. is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company in China specializing in the treatment of respiratory diseases. Chengdu Shangyi Information Technology Co., Ltd is a professional IT service company in the healthcare industry in China.

CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi Launch the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 Patients" and Announce Today's Global Release of the "R Plus Health" Free App

In April 2020, CF PharmTech and Chengdu Shangyi launched the "Home-Based Recovery Program for Discharged Covid-19 Patients". Under the guidance of Professor Li Jian'an, a member of the American Academy of Medical Sciences and Director of the Rehabilitation Medical Center of the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, they successfully conducted studies of discharged Covid-19 patients using sports rehabilitation remote monitoring by "R Plus Health" App.

The clinical results exceeded everyone's expectations. Professor Li Jian'an concluded that the effect of sports rehabilitation monitoring for patients using the App was comparable to the effect from care given patients in the "Mobile Cabin Hospital" in Wuhan. The companies jointly launch the free "R Plus Health" App globally today.

The App is the world's clinically proven and effective, home-based rehabilitation treatment for Covid-19 patients. It is the first "patented digital therapy" approved by the NMPA(National Medical Products Administration). The main function of the App is its remote intelligent cardiopulmonary/muscle/nutrition assessment, combining the wearable equipment with prepackaged medicinal supplements.

The App will assist in improving the cardiopulmonary endurance and immunity of Covid-19 patients, susceptible populations, high-risk contacts, elderly people and children with poor immunity. Once users register, the App carries out intelligent assessments including questionnaires, and cardiopulmonary endurance and body function tests. After an evaluation, users can access a personalized exercise program including sports type, intensity, length of time and frequency. Users simply need to follow the sports training videos and do the exercises. The effect will be enhanced if the App is connected to intelligent equipment.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, more than 100 million people have been diagnosed worldwide, and the number of infected individuals is increasing rapidly. It has become a global pandemic. Join the "R Plus Health" App to enhance physical fitness, improve immunity and fight against the coronavirus.

How to download:1. Search for "R Plus Health" App in the Apple Store or Google Play2. Click the link: https://download.rplushealth.cn/app/patient 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430351/1.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
