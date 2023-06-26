Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 26 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:17
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:16 Ucraina, 007 Gb: "Controffensiva prende slancio intorno a Bakhmut"

10:50 Prof colpita da pallini a Rovigo, Valditara: "Interverremo su voto in condotta"

10:39 Elezioni Molise 2023, urne aperte fino alle 15

10:37 Wimbledon 2023, oggi qualificazioni per 16 italiani

10:23 Elezioni Grecia 2023, Mitsotakis trionfa: oggi il mandato da premier

10:15 Ucraina, Nato: "Rivolta Wagner dimostra errore strategico Putin"

10:10 Pensioni minime, a luglio gli aumenti arretrati

09:58 Liberate due tartarughe nella zona delle piattaforme Eni a largo di Ravenna

09:29 Carburanti, oggi prezzi benzina e diesel in lieve rialzo

09:16 Incidente Lido di Camaiore, scontro auto-moto: 2 feriti, grave 60enne

09:11 Trieste, incendio in casa: trovata morta una donna

08:42 Torna il caldo africano con l’anticiclone Scipione, ma non durerà: previsioni meteo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGN Unveils Global Sustainable Development Report at Press Conference in France

26 giugno 2023 | 07.53
LETTURA: 3 minuti

PARIS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China General Nuclear Power Group ("CGN") (003816. SZ) announced the release of its 2023 Sustainable Development Report at a press conference that took place in Paris on the morning of June 23, with the aim of globally sharing CGN's efforts in implementing sustainable development principles, fulfilling social responsibilities, and protecting the environment.

The report was presented in three languages, Chinese, English, and French. The event was attended by several notable figures, among them, Jean Philippe Dugoin-Clément, vice president of the Regional Council of Île-de-France (Paris); Bernard le Guen, vice-president for international nuclear energy projects at Électricité de France (EDF); Jan Noterdaeme, co-founder of CSR Europe (CSRE); Michel Derdevet, associate professor and lecturer at Sciences Po and professor at the College of Europe; Guillaume Moukala Same, economic research analyst at Paris-based think tank Asterès; Li Wenguo, secretary-general of the France-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Li Li, director at CGN; representatives from Chinese-funded institutions in France; international partners of the group; and journalists from leading media outlets, among others.

During her speech, Ms. Li, emphasized that CGN, as an international clean energy company, is committed to nuclear power as its cornerstone while actively pursuing the development of clean energy sources including nuclear, wind, and solar power. Through tangible actions, CGN has successfully turned the corporate vision of "developing clean energy for the benefit of human society" into a reality.

CGN currently supplies clean electricity to 15 countries and regions worldwide, including large projects in France, Malaysia, and Brazil. From 2018 to 2022, CGN's facilities outside its home market generated 237.8 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity, equivalent to a reduction in standard coal consumption of 71.697 million tons (or CO2 emissions by 191.429 million tons) and the afforestation of an area spanning 535,100 hectares. CGN plays an active role in contributing to the global low-carbon energy transformation and in fostering sustainable development.

In addition to expanding its business presence, CGN actively cultivates environmental cooperation with the local communities where its projects are located. They have made several modifications to the design plans of the Husab uranium mine in order to protect Namibia's national flower, the Welwitschia mirabilis, ensuring its sustainability and continued blossoming in the desert. CGN facilitates local employment and talent development through localized hiring practices. The company also values and encourages cultural diversity and inclusiveness by organizing a series of cultural exchange events, among them, the Husab Cup marathon in Namibia, the Harvest Festival in Brazil, and the Night of Chinese Costume, fostering strong bonds.

During the press conference, Mr. le Guen shared photos of his work in China, highlighting the long-standing friendship between EDF and CGN. Jan Noterdaeme provided a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of CGN's Sustainable Development Report, emphasizing the crucial role of biodiversity and environmental protection in CGN's sustainable development roadmap.

"Looking ahead to 2030, the growth of wind power as a viable energy source is expected to have a tremendous economic impact, with a projected net value of 1.1 billion euros and the creation of 17,500 additional jobs." During the panel discussions, Mr. Moukala Same underscored the importance of wind power development, while Mr. Derdevet explained the significance of Sino-French cooperation and the close relationship between nuclear energy and Europe. "Cooperation between Europe and China in nuclear technology presents an opportunity for a rapid transition from fossil fuels to the extensive development of wind, photovoltaic, and nuclear power. Given the long-standing history of nuclear cooperation between France and China, the development of this partnership is vital for jointly constructing a sustainable energy future."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140152/image_5013930_8856214.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgn-unveils-global-sustainable-development-report-at-press-conference-in-france-301862825.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Development Report at took place Parigi congresso
Vedi anche
News to go
Kosovo, oggi riunione dei 27 ministri Esteri Ue
News to go
Decreto lavoro, discussione alla Camera: le novità
News to go
Ricette italiane taroccate nel 60% dei ristoranti all’estero
News to go
Canone Rai, presto incontro Giorgetti-vertici azienda
News to go
Calciomercato, le ultime news da Osimhen a Chiesa
News to go
Ryanair taglia 6 rotte all'aeroporto di Venezia
News to go
Russia, Prigozhin: "Siamo tutti pronti a morire"
News to go
Inchiesta Covid: archiviazione per Speranza, Lorenzin e Giulia Grillo
News to go
Statali, Corte Costituzionale: no al differimento liquidazione
News to go
Casa, Istat: "Nel primo trimestre 2023 prezzi su dello 0,1%"
News to go
Premier League, Newcastle punta a Hernandez
News to go
Meteo Italia oggi, le previsioni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza