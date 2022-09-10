Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 11 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:37 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Esercito Russia scappa"

23:29 Samp-Milan, Giampaolo: "Espulsione giusta, ho detto cog..... all'arbitro"

23:05 Mondiali Pallavolo, Italia in finale contro la Polonia

22:52 Sampdoria-Milan 1-2, rossoneri primi con il Napoli - Video

22:08 Elisabetta, Camilla da regina consorte a regina? "Non escluso un cambiamento"

22:02 Carlo III, il tavolo e le penne: 'l'ordine' del Re - Video

21:34 E' morto Roberto Renga, il giornalista aveva 76 anni

21:20 Mostra Venezia, premio a Vera Gemma: "Per mio figlio e mio papà Giuliano"

21:09 Mostra Venezia, Julianne Moore: "Non c’è stata unanimità in nessuna categoria’

21:00 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 10 settembre

20:25 Venezia 2022, Leone d'Oro a Laura Poitras. Leone d'Argento a Guadagnino

20:19 Mostra cinema Venezia, a Colin Farrell e Cate Blanchett la Coppa Volpi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival Gala: a family feast for Chinese worldwide

10 settembre 2022 | 19.10
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival, is celebrated by millions of people on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. This year, the day falls on September 10.

The Mid-autumn festival is not just about family reunions. It's also about the joy of harvesting, romance and the harmony between humans and nature.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is a synthesis of seasonal customs in autumn, and most of the festival elements it contains have ancient origins. An essential part of the festival celebration is moon worship. In ancient agrarian societies, people believed that the moon's operation was closely related to agricultural production and seasonal changes, so the Moon Festival became a critical ritual activity.

Since ancient times, there have been many legends about the moon in China. For the Chinese, the moon is symbolized as being holy, pure and noble. Over tens of thousands of poems describing the moon have been recorded.

There are many interesting stories explaining the origin of the festival. The story of Chang'e and Hou Yi is the most widely accepted by Chinese people. Long ago there was a beautiful lady, Chang'e, whose husband was a brave archer, Hou Yi. But one day she drank a bottle of elixir that made her immortal to honor her husband's instructions to keep it safe. Then she was separated from her beloved husband, floating up into the sky, and finally landing on the moon, where she lives to this day.

In modern times the festival has evolved to the point where eating mooncakes has become a custom throughout China. Folk customs feature a series of festive activities such as moon viewing with families, guessing lantern riddles, carrying brightly lit lanterns, performing dragon and lion dances and more.

CMG's Mid-Autumn Festival Gala

Presented by China Media Group (CMG), the annual gala, also known as Qiuwan in Chinese, began at 8 p.m. Beijing Time on September 10 and lasted over two hours, presenting a creative and excellent extravaganza to audiences from all over the world.

The gala was divided into three chapters, started with Kunqu Opera and Pingtan (a regional musical/oral performance art). It presented a unique "Suzhou-style Mid-Autumn Festival" show with the cultural characteristics of waterfront towns south of the Yangtze River.

The gala featured an all-star cast. In Jiyang Lake Park at Zhangjiagang of Jiangsu Province, the main venue, Chinese stars including Li Yugang, Huang Ling and Na Ying staged various styles of songs. Among the many moon-themed songs were new renditions of traditional Chinese poetry of the great poets of the past.

Shenzhou-14 taikonauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe spent the first ever "Mid-Autumn Festival in Space" on China's space station. The three taikonauts recorded an exclusive video for the gala, sending their Mid-Autumn wishes and a "lucky star" to the Chinese people worldwide.

As an annual event that unites Chinese people worldwide, CMG's Mid-Autumn Festival Gala has attracted widespread attention from domestic and international media since its official announcement.

Over the Moon – CGTN's Mid-Autumn Festival Live Show

On the day of the festival, CGTN also brought the "Over the Moon – Mid Autumn Festival Live Show" to global audiences to showcase the vigor and charm of traditional Chinese culture from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Live Show strung together a series of featured programs including The Chat Room, VIBE's Mid-Autumn special edition, Mid-Autumn Night in Dunhuang, and CMG's Mid-Autumn Festival gala.

For thousands of years, the full moon and the reunion have been the consistent themes of the Mid-Autumn Festival, along with sipping tea, reciting poems, talking about different traditions in various countries, enjoy the "moon" and even interacting with "the jade rabbit" in the XR virtual scene and travel through ancient and modern times to celebrate the festival; the six-hour-long live show featured some of the best Mid-Autumn Festival programs and videos produced by CGTN and advanced audiovisual technology.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-09-10/2022-Mid-Autumn-Festival-Gala-A-family-feast-for-Chinese-worldwide-1ddwAiyY0sU/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n0heyitXKEA

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN68977 en US Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT also known as Mid Autumn Festival Gala Moon Festival day falls
Vedi anche
News to go
Carlo III proclamato Re
News to go
Morte Elisabetta, il feretro della Regina domani a Edimburgo
News to go
Prezzo gas, entro una settimana proposta Ue su price cap
News to go
Bonus trasporti, oltre 515mila voucher emessi
News to go
Pantani, da Commissione Antimafia atti a procura Rimini
News to go
Asili nido, il divario nord-sud
News to go
Caro energia, Ance: "A rischio anche i cantieri"
News to go
Morte Elisabetta, Carlo: "Conto sull'amore di mia moglie Camilla"
News to go
Covid, Rezza: "Ok a booster aggiornato per over 12"
News to go
Ue, Gentiloni: "Recessione non inevitabile, ma rischio è cresciuto"
Morte Elisabetta, Carlo e Camilla a Buckingham Palace
News to go
Bologna, frode all'Inps: fatture false per 10 milioni di euro
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza