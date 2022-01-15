Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 16 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:36
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:36 Djokovic, Cattelan: "Ha diritto di non vaccinarsi ma non è un martire"

11:23 Covid Germania oggi, tasso incidenza record: è sopra 500

10:47 Scuola, Bianchi: "Ha riaperto e non c'è stato alcun disastro"

10:36 Vaccino covid, terza dose e terapia intensiva: i nuovi dati

10:09 Sassoli, Follini: "Non disperdere attimo commozione comune"

09:45 Australian Open, azzurro Caruso giocherà al posto di Djokovic

09:22 Variante Omicron, Brusaferro: "Sostituirà Delta"

09:00 Djokovic espulso: “Lascerò Australia”

08:42 Zona gialla e arancione, regioni che cambiano colore domani: nuove regole

07:42 Covid Italia, Locatelli: "Curva sta rallentando"

07:21 Djokovic sconfitto in tribunale: va espulso da Australia

21:51 Texas, liberati ostaggi sinagoga: sequestratore ucciso

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN America launches 'Together For A Shared Future' media action

15 gennaio 2022 | 19.12
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CGTN America launches the "Together For A Shared Future" media action. The program includes the video messages of high-profile guests, expectations from a senior IOC member and Olympic athletes on the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, as well as celebrations of Chinese New Year of Tiger in Washington, D.C.

China Media Group President and Editor-in-Chief Shen Haixiong delivered an online video message introducing the world to a state-of-the-art 5G livestreaming studio. 

In his video message, Shen invites media colleagues from all over the world to use the studio, built on the high-speed train being used during the Games.

He says China is ready for the Games and "let us be together for a shared future."

China's Ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, also shared a special video message to ice hockey fans, saying that people love the sport because the game reflects "the sportsmanship of mutual respect" and "fair play".

Ambassador Qin Gang also said that the Beijing Winter Olympics is using the best ice-making technology in the world, and will produce "zero-carbon emissions".

Dick Pound, International Olympic Committee senior member, along with other Olympic figures, also shared their excitement for the upcoming competition in China.

Several American Olympic players, including three-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Shawn White, said they were very hopeful for the upcoming Games, showing a great eagerness to compete in Beijing on the world stage.

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games coincide with the Chinese New Year. CGTN America launched a celebration of Sport, Unity and Happiness for the upcoming Year of the Tiger at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. 

Fans were treated to giveaways, including stuffed tigers and pandas.

https://newsus.cgtn.com/news/2022-01-12/CGTN-America-launches-Together-for-a-shared-future-media-action-16KtUceF9Kw/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8RWCtuCdig

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727249/CGTN_America_launches__Together_For_A_Shared_Future__media_action.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN32410 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero CGTN America launches Pechino action as
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 15 gennaio
News to go
Varese, da 21 anni insegnava con laurea falsa
News to go
No Green Pass a Roma, in piazza anche Montesano
News to go
Variante Omicron domina in Italia
News to go
False vaccinazioni a Palermo, arrestata infermiera
News to go
Australia, Djokovic di nuovo in stato di fermo
News to go
Bonus acqua potabile, cos'è
News to go
Prof non indossa mascherina Ffp2, studenti lasciano l'aula
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 14 gennaio
News to go
Franco Frattini nuovo presidente del Consiglio di Stato
News to go
Mascherine Ffp2 rosa alla Polizia, Sap: "Indecorose per la divisa"
News to go
Djokovic, Australia annulla il visto
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza