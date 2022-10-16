Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 17 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:05 Governo, oggi l'incontro Meloni-Berlusconi

23:30 Ucraina, ucciso foreign fighter italiano nel Donetsk

23:27 Maneskin, a luglio 2023 concerti all'Olimpico e a San Siro

22:41 Verona-Milan 1-2, decide il gol di Tonali

22:33 Governo, Ronzulli: "Mio caso non è mai esistito"

21:51 Governo, Calenda: "Spettacolo Berlusconi orripilante"

21:38 Governo, Cacciari: "Problema Meloni sarà Lega, non Berlusconi"

20:37 Senato, nuova scritta contro La Russa a Roma

19:52 Napoli-Bologna 3-2, tris azzurro e primo posto solitario

19:14 Governo, Biden ripete: "Guardate cosa è successo in Italia"

18:58 Ucraina, Francia addestrerà 2mila soldati di Kiev

18:32 Clasico, Real Madrid-Barcellona 3-1

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: An open China's new development brings new opportunities for the world

16 ottobre 2022 | 22.49
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the country's most important political event this year, started on Sunday at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Xi Jinping mentioned "development" over 100 times in his report to the 20th CPC National Congress, showing the world China's unwavering commitment to accelerating the creation of a new development pattern and pursuing high-quality development.

Xi called for fully and faithfully applying the country's new development philosophy on all fronts, continuing reforms to develop the socialist market economy, promoting high-standard opening-up, and accelerating efforts to foster a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy and features positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows.

Opportunities for the world

China's gross domestic product (GDP) has grown to 114 trillion yuan from 54 trillion yuan in the past decade and come to account for 18.5 percent of the world economy, up 7.2 percentage points, Xi said.

In a report released last month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said China contributed up to 38.6 percent on average to world economic growth from 2013 to 2021, more than the G7 countries combined.

In 2021 alone, China's economic aggregate accounted for 18.5 percent of the world's total after currency translation based on average annual exchange rates, the second largest in the world and up 7.2 percentage points from 2012, according to the NBS report.

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rising protectionism and anti-globalization, China has unveiled its new "dual circulation" development pattern, where internal and external markets can reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay.

China's new development pattern is not a development loop behind closed doors, Xi said, highlighting that China is committed to its fundamental national policy of opening to the outside world and pursues a mutually beneficial strategy of opening-up.

"It strives to create new opportunities for the world with its own development and to contribute its share to building an open global economy that delivers greater benefits to all peoples," he added.

High-standard opening-up

With 82 routes, China-Europe freight trains now reach 200 cities in 24 European countries, forming a transport network covering the whole of Europe. During the first eight months of 2022, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 5 percent year on year to 10,575, with a total of 1.02 million TEU of goods being transported, an increase of 6 percent from a year ago, according to data issued by the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

This is merely a small sample of how the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) can improve connectivity to spur global prosperity amid a lingering COVID-19 pandemic and sluggish global growth.

From 2013 to 2021, the total volume of trade of goods between China and countries along the BRI routes amounted to nearly $11 trillion, while two-way investment exceeded $230 billion, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

In his report, Xi hailed the BRI as a collaborative endeavor, saying it demonstrates China has pursued a more proactive strategy of opening-up over the past decade.

The BRI has been welcomed by the international community both as a public good and a cooperation platform, he pointed out, adding China is a major trading partner for more than 140 countries and regions, leads the world in total volume of trade in goods, and is a major destination for global investment and a leading country in outbound investment.

Xi also vowed that China will steadily expand institutional opening-up with regard to rules, regulations, management and standards.

Efforts will be made to accelerate the country's transformation into a trader of quality, promote the high-quality development of the BRI, and preserve the diversity and stability of the international economic landscape and trade relations, he added.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-10-16/An-open-China-s-new-development-brings-new-opportunities-for-the-world-1ebpsL8hblC/index.html 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-an-open-chinas-new-development-brings-new-opportunities-for-the-world-301650284.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN04709 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Politica_E_PA political event this People in Beijing China's new China's
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro energia, a rischio la stagione dello sci
News to go
Siccità, nel 2023 potrebbe mancare lo zucchero
News to go
Energia, Gentiloni: "Verso tetti temporanei a prezzo gas"
News to go
Scritte contro La Russa a Garbatella, indagini Digos
News to go
Sicurezza sul lavoro, sindacati in piazza il 22 ottobre
News to go
Abusi su figlia di 2 anni ripresi con cellulare e inviati online, arrestato
News to go
Crisi energetica, Copernicus: "Sarà un inverno mite"
News to go
Caro energia, gli italiani puntano sul pellet
Postava sul web abusi su figlia di 2 anni, arrestato - Video
News to go
Covid, Iss: "Impatto su ospedali in aumento"
News to go
Giornate FAI d'Autunno 2022, date e i luoghi da visitare in Italia
Usa, sparatoria nel North Carolina: 5 morti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza