Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 03 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 00:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:27 "Chernobyl saccheggiata dai russi"

22:59 Mondiali 2022, Baggio: "Vergogna che Italia non sia qualificata di diritto"

22:00 Giubileo Platino, malessere per la regina Elisabetta

21:16 Roland Garros 2022, Trevisan battuta in semifinale da Gauff

20:37 Ita Airways, Baggio: "Felice e orgoglioso per dedica nuovo aereo"

20:20 Sarri rinnova con la Lazio, è ufficiale

19:09 Vaiolo delle scimmie, primo caso a Modena

18:44 Vattimo: "Sentenza Cassazione è fine di una persecuzione"

18:15 Ucraina, 007 Usa: "Putin ha il cancro"

16:51 Covid Italia, 17.193 contagi e 79 morti: bollettino 2 giugno

16:38 Col parapendio da Monte Calvanella ma precipita sugli alberi

16:37 Ligabue scalda i motori per Campovolo

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: Children: From 'saplings' to 'forest' for Chinese nation

02 giugno 2022 | 18.33
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children are highly valued in the Chinese culture and viewed as the future of a family. Furthermore, their growth is vital for the future of China, a nation determined to achieve rejuvenation.

International Children's Day, which falls on June 1, is celebrated across China every year. Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to promote the healthy and all-round development of children and extended festive greetings to children across the country.

Two months ago, Xi compared children to "saplings" when attending a tree-planting activity in Beijing, encouraging them to contribute to the country's development.

"You are like saplings," he said. "You will eventually grow into towering trees in the future and form a forest for the Chinese nation, a forest of talents."

Underscoring China's goal to build a great modern socialist country with Chinese characteristics by the middle of the century, he said, "You have 30 years to go. Now you are 10 years old, and you will be 40 at that time. You will become the pillars of the country."

Xi encourages children to chase their dreams

Xi loves children and always encourages them to chase their dreams.

"A better life for children is our biggest wish," Xi said when taking part in an event ahead of International Children's Day in 2013.

Celebrating the festival in 2014 with students at a primary school, he said children are the future of the country and the hope of the Chinese nation.

"Heroes are cultivated from a young age. The waves behind drive on those ahead. I hope you live with dreams and aspirations," he told the students.

In May 2013, Xi visited a school in Lushan County of Ya'an City, southwest China'sSichuan Province, weeks after a magnitude-7.0 earthquake struck the area. In a prefabricated classroom, he attended a class meeting with pupils and encouraged them to work hard in chasing their dreams. 

Nine years later, a former pupil who was in the classroom recalled Xi's words.

"I was sitting in the front row when Grandpa Xi was standing in front of the class. With a smile, he asked what our dreams were," said Luo Yunfang. "I remember my answer was to work as an editor because I love writing. Grandpa Xi was very pleased. He praised us for our imagination."

Luo, now a student at Chengdu University of Technology, said she is making her dream come true.

"I joined the media center of our school and have written a lot of articles. I'm kind of living my dream bit by bit," she said.

China's efforts in protecting children's rights

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, governments at all levels have been providing unprecedented care to children and youth, from ensuring equal access to education and sending teachers to impoverished mountain villages to investing to upgrade facilities in rural areas.

The country has put in place a legal system of more than 100 laws and regulations that comprehensively protect the rights and interests of women and children, according to a white paper released in June last year by the State Council Information Office.

Several laws and regulations have been newly drafted or amended over the past decade to further strengthen the protection of the rights and interests of minors. Two major moves are a revision to the minor protection law, which came into effect on June 1, 2021, and the Law on Family Education Promotion implemented on January 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, China is stepping up efforts to reduce the excessive workloads of students to promote healthy and all-round development.

In July last year, China launched a "double reduction" policy to address the excessive academic burden on primary and middle school students and the over-heated off-campus tutoring.

After the implementation of the new policy, offline off-campus training institutions that offer curriculum subject programs have been reduced by 83.8 percent nationwide, and online training institutions have been reduced by 84.1 percent, data from the Ministry of Education showed.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-06-02/Children-From-saplings-to-forest-for-Chinese-nation-1ax7cqqppza/index.html

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sYiYAJy3A-o

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN77441 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Politica_E_PA ICT ICT AltroAltro their growth the Chinese as the Chinese
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, via libera a sesto pacchetto sanzioni
News to go
2 giugno, 14 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Scorie radioattive, procedura Ue all'Italia
News to go
Gb, principe Andrea positivo al Covid
News to go
2 giugno, Mattarella: "Da parata messaggio per la pace"
News to go
Giubileo di Platino, Elisabetta festeggia 70 anni regno
News to go
2 giugno, Festa della Repubblica: ecco perché
News to go
Seconda ondata di caldo rovente in Italia
News to go
Ucraina, Lavrov: "Rischio coinvolgimento Paesi terzi in conflitto"
News to go
Gdf Crotone sequestra beni per 1.5 mln ad ex parroco e nipoti
News to go
Ucraina, Papa: "Non si usi grano come arma di guerra"
News to go
Doppio cognome, in Gazzetta ufficiale la sentenza
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza