Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 02 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 10:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:11 Aviaria, un caso umano di H5N1 in Cina

10:01 Inchiesta Covid, Attilio Fontana: "Vergognoso scoprire dai giornali di essere indagato"

09:44 Covid, Oms: nel mondo -76% contagi e -66% morti in 1 mese

09:18 Scontro treni Grecia, 43 morti: proteste ad Atene, Salonicco e Larissa

08:35 Trottola ciclonica sull'Italia, maltempo fino al weekend: ecco dove, le previsioni

08:09 Monza, accoltella al petto il marito e chiama i soccorsi: arrestata 34enne

07:40 Ucraina, missili su Zaporizhzhia: vittime. Zelensky: "Atto di terrore"

07:24 Naufragio migranti Crotone, oggi Mattarella alla camera ardente

07:11 Italia-India, Meloni incontra Modi: "Ora partenariato strategico"

00:02 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Inverno difficile, ma lo abbiamo superato"

00:01 Inchiesta Covid Bergamo, i tre filoni dell'indagine

22:19 Brindisi, coppia trovata morta in casa: sui corpi colpi di arma da fuoco

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CGTN: China, Belarus vow to draw new blueprint for bilateral relations

02 marzo 2023 | 04.45
LETTURA: 3 minuti

BEIJING, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After establishing an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership in September last year, China and Belarus vowed on Wednesday that the two countries will further develop exemplary relations of the partnership in the new era.

The agreement was reached in a joint statement signed after talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Beijing.

The two heads of state witnessed the signing of a number of bilateral cooperation documents in the fields of economy and trade, industry, agriculture, customs, science and technology, health, tourism and sports and local affairs.

China-Belarus friendship 'unbreakable'

Highlighting that China-Belarus friendship is unbreakable, Xi said that the two sides should enhance political mutual trust and remain each other's "true friends and good partners".

China highly appreciates firm support from Belarus for China's legitimate position on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong and human rights, he said.

On strengthening bilateral cooperation, the Chinese president stressed making further efforts in expanding economic and trade cooperation, building the China-Belarus Industrial Park, jointly building the Belt and Road, and advancing connectivity construction such as the China-Europe freight trains.

Lukashenko said that Belarus is willing to strengthen cooperation with China in science and technology, industry, agriculture and tourism, push forward the construction of China-Europe freight trains and the industrial park, welcome Chinese enterprises to invest in Belarus and strengthen local and cultural exchanges.

The Great Stone China-Belarus Industrial Park is the largest project to attract investment in Belarus and a landmark cooperation project within the Belt and Road framework, which was promoted by the two heads of state personally and prized by the two governments.

Since the two countries' leaders visited the industrial park in May 2015, development and construction of the project have forged ahead, and fruitful results have been achieved.

According to the National Statistical Committee of Belarus, the net profit of the enterprises of the industrial park totals 34.1 million Belarusian rubles ($13.51 million) in 2022, up 144 percent from the previous year.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Belarus, as an important transit hub on the Silk Road Economic Belt, was one of the first countries to respond and participate in the initiative.

With the growth of bilateral ties, China and Belarus have seen a boom in trade over the past years. Statistics from the General Administration of Customs of China show that two-way trade surpassed $5 billion in 2022, up 33 percent year on year.

Jointly defending international equity, justice

As for safeguarding world peace and development, Xi said China appreciates Belarus's support for the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative.

China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Belarus at the United Nations and other multilateral platforms to jointly address global challenges and build a community with a shared future for mankind, he added.

Noting that China is a mainstay in safeguarding world peace, Lukashenko said that Belarus is willing to strengthen coordination with China on major international and regional issues and jointly commit to safeguarding international and regional security and stability.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine and other issues.

Xi stressed that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis is consistent and clear, and Beijing has issued a position paper on the political settlement of the crisis.

Relevant countries should stop politicizing and instrumenting the world economy, and do things that are conducive to ceasefire, cessation of war and peaceful settlement of the crisis, he said.

Lukashenko said Belarus fully agrees with and supports China's position and proposition on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, adding that it is of great significance to resolving the crisis.

China released a paper stating its position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis on Friday. In the paper, China proposes a solution to the crisis that addresses both the symptoms and root causes, affirming that dialogue and negotiation are the only viable solution to the Ukraine crisis.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-03-01/President-Xi-holds-talks-with-Belarusian-President-Lukashenko--1hORkRQCZS8/index.html

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-china-belarus-vow-to-draw-new-blueprint-for-bilateral-relations-301760386.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza ICT ICT Politica_E_PA strategic partnership Belarus vowed Cina partnership
Vedi anche
News to go
Grecia, scontro tra treni: si dimette il ministro dei Trasporti
News to go
Auto, Urso: "Con nostro no abbiamo svegliato Europa"
News to go
Conti pubblici, Istat: nel 2022 deficit all'8%
News to go
Siccità, in arrivo commissario e piano idrico per l'emergenza
News to go
Naufragio migranti Crotone, interrogazione Ue su operato Frontex e autorità italiane
News to go
Margherita Cassano eletta presidente della Cassazione, è la prima donna
News to go
Scuola, al via oggi le prove Invalsi
News to go
Bonus nido 2023, al via le domande all'Inps
News to go
Migranti, Lollobrigida: "Coprire 500mila posti di lavoro con ingressi regolari"
News to go
Incidente in Grecia, scontro tra treni: 36 morti
News to go
Naufragio Calabria, 67 i morti accertati. Aperta la camera ardente
News to go
Turchia, allarme Unicef: "A 2,5 mln di bambini serve assistenza"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza